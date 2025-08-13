Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers Reportedly Trending Towards Naming Joey Aguilar as Starting QB

The Tennessee Volunteers are reportedly trending towards naming transfer quarterback Joey Aguilar as the team's starter.

Christian Kirby

Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) during Tennessee football preseason practice, in Knoxville, Tennessee, July 31, 2025.
Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) during Tennessee football preseason practice, in Knoxville, Tennessee, July 31, 2025.
The Tennessee Volunteers are amid preparations for their 2025 college football season as the team looks to return to the College Football Playoff. As the Vols prepare for another playoff run, the team is currently experiencing a closely-followed quarterback battle to see who the team's signal caller will be for week one.

According to reports from On3's Pete Nakos, transfer quarterback Joey Aguilar appears to have the inside track over redshirt freshman Jake Merklinger. Aguilar joined the Volunteers roster during the spring and was a product of the dramatic departure of Nico Iamaleava.

While reports indicate that Aguilar may be pulling away in the team's quarterback battle. There have been no confirmations from head coach Josh Heupel or his coaching staff as to who will be the starter for Tennessee's 2025 season.

The Vols will look to have a starter named by the time of their first game of the 2025 regular season. Tennessee will begin its season on Saturday, August 30th, when it faces the Syracuse Orange. Kickoff for this game is set for noon and will air on ABC.

