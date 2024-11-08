Volunteer Country

Watch: College Football Playoff News And Break Down

Breaking down the top-12 bids as of today in the college football playoffs.

Caleb Sisk

Talkin’ Tennessee with Caleb Sisk breaking down the CFP rankings with Tanner Johnson
Tuesday was a big day in terms of college football. The Vols and 11 other schools found themselves in the first 12-team playoff rankings poll with the Vols being ranked 7th with the projection of the 8th seed.

Talkin’ Tennessee with Caleb Sisk would do a video with fellow Tennessee on SI writer Tanner Johnson to discuss the top 12 seeds.

The two Tennessee on SI writers would put their own fun twist on the rankings with a higher or lower ranking for each team inside the top 12.

Johnson and Sisk would also go on to talk about the Vols' chance of holding true inside the top 12 with a tough game against Georgia just a little over a week away now. The Vols will be traveling for that game. Although it is very possible the Vols could make it with two losses it’s not a guarantee like it would be if they were to defeat the Bulldogs in Athens which has been marked by many Vols fans as the toughest game on the schedule.

You can watch the video by Sisk and Johnson below as they break down everything you need to know about the Vols and the remainder of the 11 teams inside the top 12 rankings.

