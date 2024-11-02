Watch: Tennessee Vs. Kentucky Preview
Tennessee is set for another home game later today as they take on border rivals, the Kentucky Wildcats. Tennessee enters this game as a heavy favorite following great success in the matchup for the past three seasons.
Tennessee will be pulling out the Dark Mode uniforms for this game which has many fans on social media ecstatic.
Caleb Sisk and Tanner Johnson would join together on a video to detail the opponent and the matchup for this game-day experience so you can know more about the game as you’re watching. The video debuted on “Talkin’ Tennessee with Caleb Sisk” with Johnson being a guest on the show. This is the first time that Johnson appeared on the show as both members currently write for Tennessee on SI
Check out the video below and keep in touch with Tennessee on SI throughout the day as the Vols take on the Wildcats with hope of continuing their winning streak inside Neyland Stadium.
Both parties give their opinions on the game along with some relevant facts that you need to know.
