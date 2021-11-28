Watch: VFL Jauan Jennings Corrals Second Career NFL Receiving Touchdown

Former Tennessee Volunteers and current San Francisco 49ers wideout Jauan Jennings caught his second career touchdown in the NFL against the Vikings on Sunday afternoon.

Jennings snagged a pass from 49ers' quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on a four-yard out route short of the goal line but displayed impressive footwork to get in the end zone for six.

(Watch the touchdown below)

The VFL's touchdown tied it up between the Niners and the Vikings with just under 20 seconds left in the first half, making it a key score in a game that could have major playoff implications down the road for San Francisco.

Jennings' first-career touchdown came from 11 yards out against the Eagles in Week two of this season.

Jennings is a sophomore in the NFL, but this season is serving as his first, as the VFL was put on the practice squad to start the 2020 NFL season and dealt with injuries throughout. The Cowan, Tennessee, native has been productive at times this season in a reserve role for San Francisco, as he is currently having a career day against the Vikings with two catches for 24 yards and a touchdown at halftime.

Jennings season totals, including the first half stats against Minnesota, are seven catches for 62 yards and two scores.

