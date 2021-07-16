Week 4 Opponent Preview: Florida Gators

An in-depth look at Tennessee's opponent in Week 4 of the 2021 season: The Florida Gators.

Going into Week 4 of the Vols 2021 season, Tennessee will have a record above .500 with a decent chance at being 3-0. However, a Week 4 date will be their toughest test yet in the 2021 season.

Let's take a look at what Tennessee will have to conquer in order to pull off the upset.

What to Look for on Offense

Florida's offense comes into this season having lost arguably its three best players to the NFL Draft in QB Kyle Trask, WR Kadarius Toney and TE Kyle Pitts, so 2021 will serve as a rebuild for the Gator offense.

A very, very good rebuild.

Kyle Trask's replacement, dual-threat Emory Jones, will enter 2021 as a redshirt junior looking to live up to the hype generated when he was recruited. He will not go into this season cold turkey either, as he has completed 55 passes on 86 attempts for 613 yards, seven scores and only one pick during his three years as a Gator.

Jones is not only capable of passing the ball, as he will be one of UF OC Brian Johnson's best weapons on the ground as well. Jones is currently averaging 5.6 yards per carry as a Gator, accumulating 514 yards on 92 attempts with six touchdowns. Jones will be a nice addition to Florida's rushing attack, consisting of bruiser Dameon Pierce who led the team with 503 yards in 2020, Nay'Quan Wright who had 54 receptions as a freshman in 2020 and Clemson transfer Demarkcus Bowman, among others.

The rushing attack should improve upon its limited numbers in 2020, as it is unlikely Florida's offense will center around a 4,300 yard passer like it did in 2020. In addition, the O-line is only down one starter and has a lot of talent with guys like Stewart Reese and Richard Gouraige.

The receiving corps is where the rebuild is evident for this Florida offense, as the only returning starter is Jacob Copeland, who has struggled with drops and has a mere 45 catches during his three years as a Gator.

What to Look for on Defense

Saying Florida's defense struggled in 2020 might be an understatement, as it allowed 428 yards and 31 points a game according to Floridagators.com. Granted, it is always difficult for an SEC defense to have good numbers with Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M and LSU on the schedule any given season.

The 2021 season should see the Gators D rebound, highlighted by the talented linebacker corps.

An intimidating trio of Ventrell Miller, Mohamoud Diabate and Amari Burney combined for over 200 tackles in 2020 and will only be better this season.

The D-line is solid, as senior Zachary Carter will lead the Gator front that has only lost NT Tedarrell Slaton. He will be accompanied by a rotation of many guys north of 300 pounds, such Auburn transfer Daquan Newkirk, Penn State transfer Antonio Shelton, sophomore Gervon Dexter and 6'5", 432-pound Desmond Watson.

The hole is in the secondary. Four DBs are gone, taking over 175 tackles with them. The bright spot is cornerback Kaiir Elam, as he is the only DB who will start for the Gators this season who has started an entire season. Tre'Vez Johnson, Trey Dean and Rashad Torrence will all look to make splashes at safety, and Jaydon Hill, who got some experience last year with 14 tackles, will likely play opposite of Elam. The secondary could be a pleasant surprise for the Gators this year, but this will be the group that Josh Heupel's offense will look to exploit.

The Bottom Line

Florida's offense will see a decrease in production compared to its unbelievable 2020 campaign, but it will still have plenty of weapons to give Tennessee fits in Week 4.

Florida's defense is far from a shut-down unit. Velus Jones Jr., Javonta Payton and Jalin Hyatt, among others, will have success against the Gator corners aside from Elam. Tennessee's rushing attack will be productive as long as there many designed runs to the outside, and whoever is under center for Tennessee should not have to worry too much about being hurried constantly.

However, the Gators are still a really tough test.

Josh Heuepl's squad will take on Dan Mullen's squad on September 25 in Gainesville, Tennessee's first week of playing on the road. The 2020 contest between Tennessee and Florida in Neyland saw the Gators beat the Vols comfortably 31-19. It was not a blowout, and the 2021 contest will not be either. The Vols will give the Gators something to think about for the full 60 minutes. However, the Gators, led by their exciting offense and dominant linebackers, will edge the Orange and White in Gainesville.

Picture Credit: Clarksville Online

