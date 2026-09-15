What Amare Campbell Said Ahead of Tennessee vs. Kennesaw State

Tennessee linebacker Amare Campbell believes the Volunteers have the talent, leadership, and intensity required to build a formidable defense. Now, the challenge is turning those ingredients into consistent execution.

Following Tennessee’s latest performance, Campbell praised the defense’s effort and ability to create game-changing takeaways. However, he made it clear that the Volunteers are not satisfied with their early-season play.

“I feel like we’re never satisfied,” Campbell said. “We’re always trying to build a better product, build a better defense. There’s always room for improvement.”

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive lineman Jordan Norman (33) and linebacker Amare Campbell (0) react after a stop on defense against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A Welcome Return to the Linebacker Room

Campbell was especially pleased to share the field with fellow linebacker Arion Carter, whose energy and leadership immediately strengthened the defense.

“It was great,” Campbell said. “His energy is great. He’s a natural leader, but it feels good to have another high-level player out there with you.”

Carter’s influence extends beyond what he does between the whistles. Before games, he addresses Tennessee’s linebackers in a group huddle and uses his intensity to prepare the unit for kickoff.

Campbell said Carter’s message carries additional weight because his teammates have witnessed the work he puts in throughout the offseason and during daily practices.

“When he speaks to us as a group and he has that intensity, it touches us before the game for sure,” Campbell said.

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive lineman Jordan Norman (33) and linebacker Arion Carter (7) and defensive lineman Mariyon Dye (9) react after a stop on defense against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tennessee’s Four-Linebacker Look

Carter’s return also gives defensive coordinator Jim Knowles additional options with his personnel.

Tennessee deployed a four-linebacker package at times, creating a unique experience for Campbell and the rest of the unit. The formation places several experienced communicators on the field together and could provide Knowles with greater flexibility against different offensive personnel groupings.

“It kind of feels surreal playing with four linebackers on the field,” Campbell said. “It feels great because we all know the defense, so we’re all communicating at a high level.”

That communication will become increasingly important as Tennessee prepares for the physical and tactical challenges of SEC play.

Sep 5, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive coordinator Jim Knowles before the game against the Furman Paladins at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Campbell’s Natural Instincts Take Over

Campbell has developed a reputation as a productive tackler, but his ability to find the football is not entirely dependent on the position he plays. He believes his production comes from instinct and a refusal to give up on a play.

“I feel like I have a natural knack for the ball,” Campbell said. “Just trying to get people down and just relentless effort, really.”

That description also reflects what Campbell liked about Tennessee’s overall defensive performance. The Volunteers played with speed, energy and intensity while producing a critical defensive touchdown.

Campbell believes those splash plays can change a game’s momentum. He also understands that Tennessee cannot depend exclusively on takeaways to cover up technical mistakes.

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel during a Tennessee football game against Furman at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Little Things Still Matter

For Campbell, Tennessee’s next defensive step is straightforward: eliminate penalties, play the correct coverage and execute every assignment with proper technique.

Although those details are emphasized in practice, Campbell acknowledged that applying them under game conditions can be difficult. The solution is to make practice repetitions resemble live competition as closely as possible.

“We’ve just got to make practice reps seem as game-like as possible,” Campbell said. “When it gets to the game, just knowing our rules and knowing our techniques from practice to trust ourselves in the game.”

Tennessee’s linebackers have already demonstrated their depth, with multiple players contributing meaningful snaps and making plays. Campbell views that internal competition as a benefit rather than a source of division.

Everyone in the room wants to produce, but the shared objective remains helping Tennessee win.

Tennessee linebacker Amare Campbell (0) tackles Furman quarterback Jake Garcia (11) during a Tennessee football game against Furman at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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