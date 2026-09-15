What Amare Campbell Said Ahead of Tennessee vs. Kennesaw State
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Tennessee linebacker Amare Campbell believes the Volunteers have the talent, leadership, and intensity required to build a formidable defense. Now, the challenge is turning those ingredients into consistent execution.
Following Tennessee’s latest performance, Campbell praised the defense’s effort and ability to create game-changing takeaways. However, he made it clear that the Volunteers are not satisfied with their early-season play.
“I feel like we’re never satisfied,” Campbell said. “We’re always trying to build a better product, build a better defense. There’s always room for improvement.”
A Welcome Return to the Linebacker Room
Campbell was especially pleased to share the field with fellow linebacker Arion Carter, whose energy and leadership immediately strengthened the defense.
“It was great,” Campbell said. “His energy is great. He’s a natural leader, but it feels good to have another high-level player out there with you.”
Carter’s influence extends beyond what he does between the whistles. Before games, he addresses Tennessee’s linebackers in a group huddle and uses his intensity to prepare the unit for kickoff.
Campbell said Carter’s message carries additional weight because his teammates have witnessed the work he puts in throughout the offseason and during daily practices.
“When he speaks to us as a group and he has that intensity, it touches us before the game for sure,” Campbell said.
Tennessee’s Four-Linebacker Look
Carter’s return also gives defensive coordinator Jim Knowles additional options with his personnel.
Tennessee deployed a four-linebacker package at times, creating a unique experience for Campbell and the rest of the unit. The formation places several experienced communicators on the field together and could provide Knowles with greater flexibility against different offensive personnel groupings.
“It kind of feels surreal playing with four linebackers on the field,” Campbell said. “It feels great because we all know the defense, so we’re all communicating at a high level.”
That communication will become increasingly important as Tennessee prepares for the physical and tactical challenges of SEC play.
Campbell’s Natural Instincts Take Over
Campbell has developed a reputation as a productive tackler, but his ability to find the football is not entirely dependent on the position he plays. He believes his production comes from instinct and a refusal to give up on a play.
“I feel like I have a natural knack for the ball,” Campbell said. “Just trying to get people down and just relentless effort, really.”
That description also reflects what Campbell liked about Tennessee’s overall defensive performance. The Volunteers played with speed, energy and intensity while producing a critical defensive touchdown.
Campbell believes those splash plays can change a game’s momentum. He also understands that Tennessee cannot depend exclusively on takeaways to cover up technical mistakes.
The Little Things Still Matter
For Campbell, Tennessee’s next defensive step is straightforward: eliminate penalties, play the correct coverage and execute every assignment with proper technique.
Although those details are emphasized in practice, Campbell acknowledged that applying them under game conditions can be difficult. The solution is to make practice repetitions resemble live competition as closely as possible.
“We’ve just got to make practice reps seem as game-like as possible,” Campbell said. “When it gets to the game, just knowing our rules and knowing our techniques from practice to trust ourselves in the game.”
Tennessee’s linebackers have already demonstrated their depth, with multiple players contributing meaningful snaps and making plays. Campbell views that internal competition as a benefit rather than a source of division.
Everyone in the room wants to produce, but the shared objective remains helping Tennessee win.
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Josh Greer is a sports journalist and educator from Paris, Tennessee, whose passion for sports has shaped a career spanning coaching, higher education, and sports media. Before entering journalism, Greer spent time as a Tennessee high school football coach and was part of two state championship-winning teams. His passion for sports eventually led him to higher education, where he spent more than a decade teaching sport management and providing students with hands-on experiences at major sporting events, including national championships, Super Bowls, and NFL Drafts. Greer brings a unique combination of coaching, teaching, and sports industry experience to his journalism. He takes pride in covering the stories, people, and trends shaping sports, with a particular interest in collegiate athletics.Follow JSGreer731