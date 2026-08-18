What Tennessee Football Fans Can Expect From New DC Jim Knowles

Tennessee is ushering in a new era on defense, hiring Jim Knowles as defensive coordinator after firing Tim Banks. The Volunteers are looking for a major turnaround after allowing 28.8 points and 395.5 yards per game last season, with both figures ranking third-worst in the SEC, according to CBS Sports.

Knowles doesn't arrive as a reclamation project. He built elite units at Duke, turned Oklahoma State into one of the best defenses in the Big 12, and spent three seasons at Ohio State, capped by the 2024 national championship run when his defense ranked No. 1 nationally in both scoring (12.9 points allowed) and total defense (254.6 yards allowed). He spent 2025 at Penn State before landing in Knoxville. According to CBS Sports, Heupel called him "our top priority from the start of this process," and it's easy to see why.

The Scheme

Tennessee defensive coordinator Jim Knowles during the Vols' spring football practice in Knoxville on March 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Knowles runs a base 4-2-5, but calling it that undersells the complexity. It's more accurately described as a hybrid mixing 3-3-5 and 4-2-5 concepts, built around a unique "Leo" hybrid pass rusher who can line up as a traditional end or drop into space. At Oklahoma State, facing the pass-heavy Big 12, Knowles morphed the front into an odd-stack, three-high safety look that became one of the more copied structures in college football. The through line at every stop is refusal to stay static. Knowles has said in multiple media outlets that he isn't married to any single front, and that adaptability, built around aggressive man coverage on the perimeter and disguised safety rotations, is what allows him to attack different offensive identities week to week rather than forcing one system on every opponent.

Why It Fits, and Where the Question Marks Are

Tennessee defensive coordinator Jim Knowles during the Vols' first spring football practice in Knoxville on March 16, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For a Tennessee defense that lost its identity in 2025, Knowles' track record of turning units around quickly in year one is the appeal. But he's been candid that the pass rush is unproven heading into the season, especially after the Chaz Coleman fiasco, which has pushed Tulane transfer Jordan Norman into a lead role with little proven depth behind him. Knowles has responded by trimming weight off his defensive ends to maximize speed off the edge, a hallmark adjustment of how he tailors personnel to scheme.

Tennessee defensive lineman Jordan Norman (33) participates in a drill during Tennessee football preseason practice in Knoxville, Tennessee, Aug. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Bigger Picture

Tennessee defensive coordinator Jim Knowles speaks to the media during Tennessee football’s media day on Aug. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If Jim Knowles can bring even a fraction of the defensive success he built at Oklahoma State and Ohio State, Tennessee has a legitimate chance to stabilize a unit that has struggled to consistently meet the program’s expectations. Knowles brings a proven track record of developing aggressive, disruptive defenses, and his ability to create pressure through scheme could be particularly important for a Volunteers defense searching for more consistency.

The biggest swing factor will likely remain the pass rush.

Tennessee needs its front to generate pressure without constantly relying on blitzes, while also finding ways to create negative plays and get opposing offenses off schedule. If Knowles can maximize the talent already on the roster and establish a more disciplined, attacking identity, the defense could look dramatically different.

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