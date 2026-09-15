What David Sanders Jr. Said Ahead of Tennessee vs. Kennesaw State

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon may be a freshman, but David Sanders Jr. does not hear "freshman" when the Volunteers step into the huddle.

Sanders praised Brandon’s poise and command during his latest press conference, explaining that the young quarterback has already earned the confidence of Tennessee’s offensive line. That trust was especially evident when the Volunteers faced adversity on the road against Georgia Tech.

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) and offensive lineman David Sanders Jr. (70) celebrate after a victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“He just never flinched,” Sanders said. “His voice was demanding in the huddle, and we could hear him even throughout the crowd noise.”

For an offense relying on a young quarterback, that presence can be just as important as arm strength or athleticism.

Brandon Is Taking Control

Brandon’s ability to remain composed stood out to Sanders after Georgia Tech erased Tennessee’s early momentum with a blocked punt.

Instead of allowing the moment to overwhelm him, Brandon continued working through his reads, communicating with the offensive line and trusting the offense around him.

“He wasn’t making bad decisions,” Sanders said. “He was going through his reads, trusting the process and communicating with the O-line.”

Sanders also described a quarterback who does more than simply repeat the play call. Brandon looks his teammates in the eyes, speaks clearly and provides encouragement when Tennessee faces an important situation.

That was particularly noticeable before a fourth-and-short play.

“He’s like, ‘Let’s go. Let’s get this. It’s fourth-and-two. We’re going to go get it,’” Sanders recalled.

That type of confidence can settle an entire offense, especially when it comes from the youngest player in the huddle.

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) runs while defended during a college football game between Tennessee and Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Sept. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Trust Between the Quarterback and His Protection

Brandon’s command has also helped create trust between the quarterback and his offensive line.

Rather than immediately leaving the pocket whenever pressure begins to develop, Brandon gives his protection time to recognize blitzes and complete its assignments. According to Sanders, the quarterback also communicates with the running backs about protection identifications before the snap.

“He trusts us to pick up the blitzes,” Sanders said. “We just let him do his job.”

When protection does break down, Brandon possesses the mobility to escape trouble and create something outside the pocket. That ability can challenge offensive tackles, who must recognize when to release their blocks to avoid a holding penalty.

Sanders joked that sometimes all he sees is No. 11 flying past him.

Tennessee offensive lineman David Sanders Jr. (70) during Tennessee football’s first preseason practice in Knoxville, Tennessee, Aug. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Physicality Is Not the Problem

While Sanders likes the mentality of Tennessee’s offensive line, he acknowledged that the group has not yet reached its potential.

The Volunteers have produced impressive rushing numbers, but Sanders believes Tennessee’s talented running backs have occasionally covered up blocking mistakes. The offense’s problems have not come from a lack of effort or toughness. Instead, the offensive line must improve its communication and execution.

“Everybody’s playing with a lot of physicality,” Sanders said. “Trying to finish blocks, trying to play with effort. It’s just all the mental game right now.”

Heupel at the mic, Week 3 underwayhttps://t.co/ouNJRMIbhw — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) September 14, 2026

Five Players Working as One

Sanders believes Tennessee’s offensive line can become dominant once all five players begin operating as a single unit.

He also included himself in that evaluation. After feeling that he did not perform as well as expected in Tennessee’s opener, Sanders attacked the following week of practice with greater urgency and saw improvement in his second game.

The standard is clear. Tennessee’s linemen want to play with physicality, eliminate mental mistakes and protect their freshman quarterback.

Brandon, meanwhile, is already showing that he can command the huddle when the pressure rises.

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) celebrates with Tennessee offensive lineman David Sanders Jr. (70) after scoring a touchdown during a Tennessee football game against Furman at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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