Tennessee Volunteers Quarterback Faizon Brandon Receives More Conference Recognition

Two games into his college career, Faizon Brandon is already making Mondays feel a little predictable on Rocky Top.

Play football. Win. Collect hardware. Repeat.

Okay, maybe I’m being a little facetious. Brandon’s road will certainly get tougher, especially in two weeks when Texas comes to Knoxville. But through the first two weeks of his college career, the freshman quarterback has made winning and collecting SEC honors along the way look awfully routine.

Faizon has been named @SEC Freshman of the Week for the second straight week



read more → https://t.co/l6bPtHyp6u#GBO 🍊 pic.twitter.com/QJJuT9gC88 — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) September 14, 2026

For the second consecutive week to open the 2026 season, Tennessee’s freshman quarterback has been named SEC Freshman of the Week, continuing a remarkable start to a career that is only beginning.

But this time, Brandon did it away from the friendly confines of Neyland Stadium.

Brandon Passes His First Road Test

Making the first road start of his college career Saturday night in Atlanta, Brandon helped guide No. 18 Tennessee to a convincing 45-24 victory over Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The win moved the Volunteers to 2-0 and gave their young quarterback another important box to check.

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) celebrates after a victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brandon completed 10 of 21 passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns without throwing an interception. He added 22 yards on the ground, giving him 170 yards of total offense.

The numbers were not as eye-popping as his debut, but they did not need to be.

Tennessee rushed for 299 yards, including 147 yards and two touchdowns from DeSean Bishop, allowing Brandon to play within the offense instead of trying to win the game by himself.

That might have been the most impressive part.

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back DeSean Bishop (18) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

From Electric Debut to Road Win

Brandon’s second SEC honor follows a debut against Furman that immediately announced his arrival in Knoxville.

He also became Tennessee’s youngest starting quarterback and the first Vol freshman quarterback to start a season opener since Brent Schaeffer in 2004.

Week 1 showed everyone the fireworks.

Week 2 showed something different. Composure.

Two Weeks, Two Awards, and a Lot More Football Ahead

Nobody is handing out championships in September, and Brandon will face much tougher tests as Tennessee moves deeper into its schedule.

But there is no ignoring the start.

Faizon Brandon’s college career is only two games old.

So far, Mondays belong to him.

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)