Faizon Brandon Makes Tennessee Football History in College Career Debut

Former five-star Faizon Brandon made his debut for the Volunteers to start the 2026 season in a 56-9 win over FCS opponent Furman. Brandon was a highly touted recruit out of Grimsley High School in South Carolina, where he was ranked as the best player in the state and the 3rd-best player nationally in the 2026 class, according to 247Sports.

Brandon enrolled with the Volunteers in January of 2026 at just 17 years old, following an impressive high school career where he finished with a 35-1 record as a starter. After arriving on campus, Brandon battled it out with class of 2025 four-star recruit George Macintyre for the starting job, before being named the starter just a week and a half before the start of the season on Monday, August 24th.

Brandon had a phenomenal debut at just 18 years old, etching his name into the all-time Tennessee record books in a Week 1 blowout victory. In Brandon's impressive debut, he went 13-for-17 passing for 226 yards and 3 touchdowns, while making a major impact with his legs, rushing for 68 yards and 2 touchdowns on 10 carries.

Faizon Brandon Cements His Name in the Tennessee Record Books

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) throws the ball during a college football game between Tennessee and Furman in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Brandon's five total touchdowns against Furman cemented his name in the Tennessee Football record books, as he became just the third Volunteer freshman quarterback to account for 5 touchdowns in a game. The two other volunteers to accomplish this feat include Tyler Bray against the University of Memphis in week 9 of the 2010 season, where he went 19-33 passing for 325 yards and 5 touchdowns through the air in a 50-14 victory in Memphis, and Casey Clausen in week 9 of the 2000 season against the University of Arkansas, where he went 16-27 passing for 191 yards and five passing touchdowns.

Brandon is the First Tennessee freshman quarterback to accomplish this impressive feat in their debut and also became the Volunteers' youngest quarterback to start a game at just 18 years and 3 months old. Vols fans should expect the young quarterback to continue to etch his name amongst the Tennessee greats, as he showed game-changing athleticism, good decision-making, and impressive arm talent.

Brandon's favorite target in his true debut was junior wide receiver Mike Matthews, who finished with 4 receptions for 132 yards and 2 touchdowns. Both of Matthews' touchdowns and the bulk of his yards came off deep balls thrown by Brandon, with one going for 55 yards and the other for 57 yards.

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