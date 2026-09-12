What Georgia Tech Star Safety Tae Harris Said About Tennessee

Tennessee is just two days away from playing the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The primetime matchup has many fans excited as the Vols take on their first Power 4 opponent of the season.

Georgia Tech’s defense, which only gave up 14 points in its first game of the season against Colorado, is led by star safety Tae Harris. The sophomore showed out in the Yellow Jackets’ opening game, and he could prove to be a problem for Tennessee Saturday night.

Here’s what Harris said about the Vols.

Q: What’s the Challenge Going to be like for the Georgia Tech Secondary, and How Are You All Preparing for It?

Dec 27, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; BYU Cougars wide receiver Jojo Phillips (13) runs with the ball as Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Tae Harris (27) defends during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“We (Georgia Tech defensive backs) gotta come out with our heads on fire. They got a big true freshman quarterback back there. He can sling it. So, hats off to those dudes; it'll be a good test for us this week, for all of us, for all five of us that'll be in, that'll be playing. So, you know, they got a good squad. They got a group of receivers. So, we gotta go get after.”

Q: Not sure if you talked to them at all, but a couple of former Atlanta players who played here at Westlake- obviously, Travis Smith Jr. and Mike Matthews at Parkview. I don’t know if you talk to them, but what is that like- just going up against them and being able to put the whole state on that platform?

Tennessee defensive back Ty Redmond (4) intercepts a Diego Pavia pass intended for Vanderbilt wide receiver Tre Richardson (6) during the second quarter at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I haven't really talked to the offensive guys. The only dude I really talk to is Ty Redmond; me and Ty were on the same all-star team in 10th grade. He's their star corner, big dude. I'm sure he’ll have a good game. But, you know, we just want to go out here and get the job done. Just put back on for the city, make our fans happy, exceed our expectations. Play to our standard. Sorry, I haven’t really talked to any of the offensive guys, but I'm sure they’ll be a big, big test. They got a big group of receivers, too; those guys can run, big, big size. So we just want to go out and play to the best of our ability.”

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