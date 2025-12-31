Illinois Defeats Tennessee on Game Winning Field Goal in the Music City Bowl

The Tennessee Volunteers played in their final College football game of the 2025 season as they faced off against the Illinois Fighting Illini. This was a bowl game for both teams, as this game was played inside Nissan Stadium, which is based in Nashville, Tennessee area. The sponsor for the game was Liberty Mutual, and this bowl game was one of the better games of the slate.

Tennessee Suffers Defeat in Music City Bowl Game Against Illinois

Tennessee wide receiver Braylon Staley (14) celebrating in the first quarter of the Music City Bowl against Illinois in the NCAA football game on Dec. 30, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Vols finished the game on the losing side. The final score went in favor of the Illinois Fighting Illini, as they defeated the Vols by a score of 30-28.

The Vols started the game off hot, as they were able to get a stop despite facing a lengthy drive held by the Illinois offense. Following this, the Vols would score their very first touchdown of the game by way of Joey Aguilar rushing for the first points. This was a tempo setter, but only momentarily, as the Vols were quickly countered. The Vols trailed for most of the game after giving up what would be one of the more devastating plays of the game. This play was when Aguilar was forced to fumble out of the fourth sack of the game, and it was recovered at the goal line for the Illinois program.

Tennessee bounced back later in the game with a huge rush by DeSean Bishop, who scored a touchdown. The Vols were put into a position to win the game late after getting a stop and seeing a 27 to 21 scoreboard while being on the offensive side. They didn't last long as the kick return was taken all the way back by true freshman, wide receiver, Joakim Dodson. Dodson had the play of the game, but the Vols quickly had to get back on the defensive side of the football as the Tennessee Volunteers were now up one with just a little under five minutes to go.

The Vols forced a fourth down, but the Illinois offense was too much in a power set that helped them push well past the sticks to set up in field goal range. The Illinois Fighting Illini had a chip shot. They were able to kick the field goal, and the kick was good. This was a huge win for the Fighting illini to end Tennessee's hopes of a nine win season.

