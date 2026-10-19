What Tennessee Quarterback George MacIntyre Said About TK Keys

Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre started his first-ever game at Neyland Stadium on Saturday. He would go on to lead Tennessee to an upset win over rival Alabama, completing 21 of 31 passes for 197 passing yards. MacIntyre is now 2-0 as a starter in his young career.

Former five-star recruit TK Keys is one of Tennessee’s most notable pass catchers. The true freshman caught two passes against Alabama, in what was his biggest collegiate game so far. He even had the highest PFF grade of any player on the Tennessee team in the win.

So far this season, Keys has recorded six catches for 54 yards and a touchdown, which is impressive for a true freshman at a top program like Tennessee. His role has expanded a lot as the season has progressed, and if he keeps putting up impressive performances as he did on Saturday, his role is just going to continue to increase.

He still has plenty of room to grow, but he is already building a connection with MacIntyre, and the two freshmen might just be the future of Tennessee football.

Here’s what MacIntyre said about Keys following the Alabama victory.

George MacIntyre on TK Keys

Tennessee wide receiver TK Keys (5) during warm-ups before a college football game between Tennessee and Auburn at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I couldn't be more proud of TK (Keys). I talked to him after the game. I told him that I am really proud of how he responded to everything. You know, he was working through injuries when he first got here, and he has earned the right to be out there in big moments, and tonight he showed that. We hit him twice, I think in the fourth quarter, yeah, the one on third down we talked about, and he has ice in his veins. The moment wasn't too big for him, especially on the slant route; it was a contested catch against man-to-man in tight coverage against a good player, and he came down with it, so, super proud of TK."

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