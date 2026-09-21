What TJ Metcalf Said Ahead Tennessee vs. Texas

Tennessee safety TJ Metcalf does not need a scouting report to explain what makes Texas quarterback Arch Manning dangerous.

He has already experienced it.

Metcalf faced Manning and the Longhorns while playing for Michigan in last season’s Citrus Bowl, a game Texas won 41-27 behind four total touchdowns from its star quarterback. Manning threw two touchdown passes, ran for two more scores, and broke loose for a 60-yard touchdown that helped Texas pull away in the fourth quarter.

Now wearing Tennessee orange, Metcalf will get another opportunity to slow him down.

Sep 19, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) looks to pass the ball while defended by by UTSA Roadrunners defensive lineman Jeremiah Bailey (0) and linebacker Owen Pewee (2) during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

More Than Just a Passer

Manning’s arm may receive most of the attention, but Metcalf knows the Texas quarterback can punish a defense when a play breaks down.

“He’s a very great athlete,” Metcalf said. “He can make a lot of great throws. He sees the game. That’s something I can respect about him.”

That athleticism places additional pressure on Tennessee’s defensive backs. They cannot simply turn their backs to the quarterback and chase receivers across the field. If Manning escapes the pocket, everyone suddenly becomes responsible for stopping the run.

Metcalf said Tennessee’s defensive backs must play with disciplined eyes, read the play, and remain prepared to come downhill and tackle.

“Just knowing he’s able to escape the pocket and being aware of that,” Metcalf said. “Getting my cleats in the grass and being ready to make a tackle.”

Turning our attention to Texas.https://t.co/exwbFR4Gb3 — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) September 21, 2026

Metcalf Questions Texas’ Physicality

Texas brings speed, size and one of the country’s most talented rosters to Knoxville. However, Metcalf is not convinced the Longhorns want the type of game Tennessee’s defense plans to give them.

“I feel like they’ve got a lot of speed,” Metcalf said. “I don’t think they want to be physical, but at the same time, they do play a lot of good football.”

That is not exactly bulletin-board whispering.

Tennessee defensive back TJ Metcalf (1) with a belt after a college football game between Tennessee and Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Sept. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Metcalf also acknowledged that Texas’ bigger receivers will present Tennessee’s secondary with its first true test of the season. After opening the year with three nonconference victories, the Vols are stepping into SEC play against the top-ranked team in the country.

The assignment is simple to describe and considerably harder to execute: challenge the Longhorns at the line, hold up against their size and prevent their speed from taking over the game.

Tennessee Has Not Shown Everything

Tennessee’s defense has played well through the opening portion of the schedule, but Metcalf believes defensive coordinator Jim Knowles is still holding several cards to play.

“I think it’s a lot in store,” Metcalf said. “It’s something new every week that we’re installing. We already have a lot in, but I feel like there’s a lot of stuff still out there that hasn’t been shown yet.”

Sep 5, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive coordinator Jim Knowles before the game against the Furman Paladins at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That should make Saturday’s chess match particularly intriguing. Manning has the talent to expose a defense that becomes predictable, while Knowles has built his reputation on disguising pressure and creating confusion before the snap.

Metcalf said the scheme gives Tennessee’s defensive backs the confidence to play aggressively and without fear.

“Coach Knowles does a great job of scheming up who we play and making us comfortable in his play-calling,” Metcalf said. “All we’ve got to do is go out there and play ball fearless.”

An Underdog on Its Home Field

Texas will arrive at Neyland Stadium ranked No. 1, but Tennessee will have more than 100,000 fans and a checkered stadium waiting for the Longhorns. The Vols opened as a home underdog despite entering the matchup undefeated.

Metcalf does not sound bothered by either label.

“Being at home playing the number one team, it’s exciting,” Metcalf said. “Even though we’re the underdog, that doesn’t matter. They’ve got to come in here and meet us on our home turf.”

Sep 19, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Fireworks go off as the Tennessee football team runs through the Power T before Tennessee's college football game against Kennesaw State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Sept. 19, 2026. Mandatory Credit: Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He also insisted that the ranking beside Texas’ name will not change Tennessee’s approach. Metcalf has played in major environments and against ranked opponents before. His rule is to avoid looking at the logo on the helmet and focus on the player wearing it.

That will be easier said than done Saturday. The logo belongs to Texas, the quarterback is named Manning and Neyland Stadium will be checkered.

For Metcalf, however, the objective remains refreshingly uncomplicated.

Tennessee’s score needs to be higher than Texas’ when the clock reaches zero.

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