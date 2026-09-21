Steve Sarkisian Makes Bold Neyland Stadium Claim Before Texas-Tennessee
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Steve Sarkisian has coached in some of the biggest environments in college football. He has experienced the noise of the SEC, coached in rivalry games and led Texas into stadiums filled with more than 100,000 fans.
But as the No. 1 Longhorns prepare to visit Tennessee, Sarkisian isn't downplaying what awaits his team in Knoxville.
He is doing the exact opposite.
“We’re going into what I consider the loudest stadium in the country,” Sarkisian said of Neyland Stadium, according to multiple sources.
Well, that should get the attention of Vol Nation.
Sarkisian Knows What Is Coming
Calling Neyland loud isn't exactly breaking news to Tennessee fans. Hearing the head coach of the nation's No. 1 team call it the loudest stadium in America, however, adds a little extra juice to an already massive Saturday.
Neyland Stadium officially seats 101,915, making it one of college football's largest venues. Tennessee also entered the 2026 season riding a streak of 27 consecutive home sellouts, and the Vols averaged 101,915 fans per home game in 2025.
Now imagine more than 100,000 of them hearing Sarkisian's comments before Texas ever takes the field.
Good luck with that silent count.
This isn't just another Saturday in Knoxville, either. ESPN's College GameDay is headed to town for the matchup, adding another layer to a game that already had just about everything.
No. 1 Texas Meets an Unbeaten Tennessee Team
The matchup itself is worthy of the atmosphere.
Texas enters Saturday 3-0 after victories over Texas State, Ohio State and UTSA. Tennessee is also 3-0, opening its season with a 56-9 win over Furman before beating Georgia Tech 45-24 and Kennesaw State 42-9.
That sets up No. 1 Texas against No. 14 Tennessee at noon ET Saturday on ABC.
And yes, noon.
Normally, an early kickoff might take a little of the intimidation factor out of a road environment. This probably isn't going to be one of those times.
Tennessee has already designated the game as its annual Checker Neyland matchup, meaning the orange-and-white checkerboard will return to the stands.
So Texas gets an undefeated Tennessee team, 101,915 seats, Checker Neyland and a fanbase whose stadium its own head coach just called the loudest in the country.
Welcome to Knoxville. They are about to get the full experience. And Sarkisian apparently doesn't need anyone to explain what that means. He already did it himself. The loudest stadium in the country.
Vol fans have a few days to decide whether they'd like to prove him right.
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Josh Greer is a sports journalist and educator from Paris, Tennessee, whose passion for sports has shaped a career spanning coaching, higher education, and sports media. Before entering journalism, Greer spent time as a Tennessee high school football coach and was part of two state championship-winning teams. His passion for sports eventually led him to higher education, where he spent more than a decade teaching sport management and providing students with hands-on experiences at major sporting events, including national championships, Super Bowls, and NFL Drafts. Greer brings a unique combination of coaching, teaching, and sports industry experience to his journalism. He takes pride in covering the stories, people, and trends shaping sports, with a particular interest in collegiate athletics.Follow JSGreer731