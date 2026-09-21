Steve Sarkisian Makes Bold Neyland Stadium Claim Before Texas-Tennessee

Steve Sarkisian has coached in some of the biggest environments in college football. He has experienced the noise of the SEC, coached in rivalry games and led Texas into stadiums filled with more than 100,000 fans.

But as the No. 1 Longhorns prepare to visit Tennessee, Sarkisian isn't downplaying what awaits his team in Knoxville.

He is doing the exact opposite.

“We’re going into what I consider the loudest stadium in the country,” Sarkisian said of Neyland Stadium, according to multiple sources.

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian watches during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on Sept. 12, 2026. Texas won 24-23. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Well, that should get the attention of Vol Nation.

Sarkisian Knows What Is Coming

Calling Neyland loud isn't exactly breaking news to Tennessee fans. Hearing the head coach of the nation's No. 1 team call it the loudest stadium in America, however, adds a little extra juice to an already massive Saturday.

Neyland Stadium officially seats 101,915, making it one of college football's largest venues. Tennessee also entered the 2026 season riding a streak of 27 consecutive home sellouts, and the Vols averaged 101,915 fans per home game in 2025.

Now imagine more than 100,000 of them hearing Sarkisian's comments before Texas ever takes the field.

Good luck with that silent count.

This isn't just another Saturday in Knoxville, either. ESPN's College GameDay is headed to town for the matchup, adding another layer to a game that already had just about everything.

Steve Sarkisian says Neyland Stadium is the “loudest stadium in the country.”@ontexasfootball pic.twitter.com/ztrpAh32I9 — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_OTF) September 21, 2026

No. 1 Texas Meets an Unbeaten Tennessee Team

The matchup itself is worthy of the atmosphere.

Texas enters Saturday 3-0 after victories over Texas State, Ohio State and UTSA. Tennessee is also 3-0, opening its season with a 56-9 win over Furman before beating Georgia Tech 45-24 and Kennesaw State 42-9.

That sets up No. 1 Texas against No. 14 Tennessee at noon ET Saturday on ABC.

And yes, noon.

Normally, an early kickoff might take a little of the intimidation factor out of a road environment. This probably isn't going to be one of those times.

Tennessee fans swarm after the Salute to the Hill before a Tennessee football game against Kennesaw State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 19. 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tennessee has already designated the game as its annual Checker Neyland matchup, meaning the orange-and-white checkerboard will return to the stands.

So Texas gets an undefeated Tennessee team, 101,915 seats, Checker Neyland and a fanbase whose stadium its own head coach just called the loudest in the country.

Welcome to Knoxville. They are about to get the full experience. And Sarkisian apparently doesn't need anyone to explain what that means. He already did it himself. The loudest stadium in the country.

Vol fans have a few days to decide whether they'd like to prove him right.

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