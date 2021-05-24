Why Mike Ekeler's Special Teams Unit Could Be an X-Factor for Tennessee This Fall

Tennessee heads into the fall with several question marks facing their success. New faces abound as Josh Heupel & Co. have solidified a decimated roster through the transfer portal. Quarterbacks, receivers, linebackers, defensive backs, and defensive linemen alike have joined the fray in Knoxville. The additions bolster the offense and defense, thus raising fans' expectations heading into the 2021 season. As any football fan, player or coach knows, there is more, much more to the game than just offense and defense. Special teams are usually a forgotten unit by many until it becomes the moment that it matters. For the Volunteers, the forgotten unit heading into the season lies with veteran coach Mike Ekeler, and it could be an X-Factor for the Vols in 2021.

If there was a safe bet for Tennessee heading into 2021, it is that Ekeler's group will have no trouble getting up emotionally for games. The high-intensity coach is not bashful about how he goes about his business, nor how hot he keeps his chili. Ekeler's known already as one of the best special teams coaches in the country, and the effort and intensity he gets out of his players are a significant reason why. One-hundred percent effort and intensity go a long way on the field, but it will only carry you so far if you do not have the other tools to succeed. I believe the Vols unit under Ekeler does have those tools heading into 2021.

It starts in the return game. Tennessee brings back Velus Jones Jr., the active leader in the FBS, for career kickoff return yards. Jones led the conference last season with 398 kickoff return yards, and he boasted the second-highest average per return with 22.11. He will be back looking to climb the all-time list the fall, and the recipe for success is there. Heupel's fast-paced style of offensive play can lead to shootouts, which leads to more opportunities to return kicks. Jones is as electric as any player in the country with the ball in his hands, and you can rest assured, Ekeler will find a way to get him creases. Games are won and lost by special teams playing, and having a return guru like Jones back deep is an added advantage for Ekeler and the Vols heading into the fall.

Elsewhere, Tiyon Evans, the 2021 junior college signee, has a reputation of his own on the special teams' side of the ball. With a stable of young running backs, Tennessee will look to get Evans as many touches as possible, where the return game comes into effect. If teams want to kick away from Jones Jr., they may end up having to boot it to Evans, who is lethal in the open field with his balance and field vision.

Evans and Jones are both fully equipped to return kickoffs and punts, but there are plenty of other young weapons that can touch the ball in the return game, such as world-class speedster Jaylen Wright and do-it-all athlete Jimmy Calloway, as well as Jalin Hyatt and Jimmy Holiday. The Vols and Ekeler have plenty of options to work with and get ready heading into 2021.

As important as it is to creative explosives in the return game, the Vols also have to limit explosives in the kicking game. Paxton Brooks will likely enter the season on the Ray Guy Watch list, once again. In the last couple of seasons for the Vols, Brooks punted and handled kickoff duties. We will see if that theme holds in 2021, but there is certainly reason to believe it will. Brooks has averaged 42.9 yards per punt and 61.2 yards per kickoff, according to UT Sports. He was an All-SEC selection last fall as a punter, and he ranked among the nation's best in several categories. When Heupel's offense does stall, especially on short drives, Brooks's ability to flip the field will be integral to Tennessee's success.

Also, in the kicking department, the new Tennessee staff will have to replace Brent Cimaglia, who entered the transfer portal earlier this year. Most signs point towards USC transfer, Chase McGrath, filling the void for the Vols; however, he will have to compete with freshman signee J.T. Carver and redshirt junior Toby Wilson for the role heading into the season as both guys have made a name for themselves. McGrath boasted an impressive career at USC. He hit 32-42 field goals, including a long of 52 yards. McGrath has only ever missed one of his 119 career PAT's. He can add points for the Vols from inside the opposing teams 40, which will give Tennessee's offense the comfort of getting creative and playing freely in those situations. At USC, McGrath was voted as the Special Teams Player of the Year once, while also adding All-Pac 12 honorable mention as a placekicker.

Tennessee will bring back other key special team contributors such as Morven Joseph, Cheyenne Labruzza, Kenny Solomon, and Roman Harrison, among others, while adding talented freshmen like Christian Charles and DeShawn Rucker into the fold.

All of these pieces, coupled with Ekeler's longstanding track record of success and desire to coach special teams, bodes well for the Vols heading into the fall.

"To sum it up, you're teaching the entire team all of the fundamentals of the ball, so that's what I really enjoy. Working with every player and getting out there, and the other thing that's fun about it, is you only get one shot at this. It's not like offense and defense where you have three opportunities. You've got one shot, so your chili better be hot. You better be ready to rock and roll, and I enjoy that because I am up about 3 a.m. every day, and I don't need a cup of the coffee. I'm ready to go."

