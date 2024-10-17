Why Tennessee vs Alabama is a Must Win Game for Both Programs
Why Saturday's matchup between Alabama and Tennessee is a must win game for both programs.
One of the biggest matchups for week eight action in college football will be taking place in Neyland Stadium as the Tennessee Volunteers and the Alabama Crimson Tide will be facing off. Both teams are coming into the game with a loss on their record in games both programs feel like they probably should have one. Both also had a struggle performance last week but managed to come out with a win. The expectations are high for Saturday but this feels like a must-win game for both teams.
The expanded playoff introduced this season provided a bit more leeway for teams during the regular season. There is no longer this feeling of you have to win out in the regular season or only cough up one loss to make the playoff. However, 10-2 feels like the floor for any playoff-worthy team and one of these programs will be on track to do that after Saturday.
After Alabama, Tennessee will have games against Kentucky, Mississippi State, Georgia, UTEP and Vanderbilt. A very manageable schedule but a loss on Saturday would make the game in Athens a must-win for the Volunteers as they would not be able to afford another loss. The Vanderbilt game has also become a bit more interesting given the Commodores track record this season.
For Alabama, they will have games against Missouri, LSU, Mercer, Oklahoma and Auburn. A loss to Tennessee would make the Missouri and LSU games do-or-die essentially, Missouri being at home and LSU on the road.
A win on Saturday will not only provide a massive boost of confidence for the winning teams, but it will have them sitting in a much better position heading down the last strecth of the regular season in the midst of a battle for a college football playoff spot.
Other Tennessee News:
- Tennessee Moves Into Top Five of AP Poll After Oklahoma Win
- Offensive Grade Report: Tennessee Vs Oklahoma
- Tennessee Defeats Oklahoma 25-15 On The Road
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports