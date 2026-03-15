LIVE UPDATES: Tennessee Baseball vs the Georgia Bulldogs - Game 3 Score

Live updates from Athens, as the Tennessee Volunteers take on the Georgia Bulldogs in college baseball.

The Tennessee Volunteers are back in action on the diamond, as they take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the final contest of a three-game series to begin conference play for the season. The winner of today's contest will take the series.

The Volunteers took the first game of the series thanks to a handful of home runs on two-strike counts. The team's success behind the plate and strong pitching performances ultimately led to a 7-4 win in the teams favor.

Game two was not as fortuitous for Tennessee however, as the Vols' left multiple runners stranded in what ultimately resulted in a 4-2 loss. The team is looking to have a much stronger outing in today's contest, which could provide a great deal of momentum for the team.

Evan Blanco will be starting on the mound for the Volunteers this afternoon. The left-handed pitcher currently boasts a record of 1-2 on the season and currently has an ERA of 2.75. His performance today will be a large indicator toward's Tennessee's success.

Georgia will be beginning with a left-handed pitcher as well, as Kenny Ishikawa is set to make his second start of the season. Ishikawa has already struck out eight batters this season and will provide a massive challenge for the Volunteers' lineup.

Should Tennessee's bats get active early, it could put a great strain on Georgia's bullpen to make changes and could provide the Vols with a large advantage in the later innings.

A win today would provide Tennessee with its first series victory in conference play for the 2026 season and would likely provide a massive boost for the Volunteers in the rankings. Tennessee has not lost a series to the Bulldogs since the 2023 season.

Today's game is set to start at 1 PM ET. Here is everything Volunteer fans need to know, should they choose to keep up with the game from home.

Tennessee Volunteers vs Georgia Bulldogs Live Updates (Game 3):

Feb 28, 2026; Arlington, TX, USA; Tennessee Volunteers against Arizona State Sun Devils during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Editor's note**: This article will be updated as action continues throughout contest. Today's game is scheduled to begin at approximately 1 p.m. ET.

Top of First Inning (Tennessee at Bat):

How to Watch Georgia vs Tennessee Baseball (Game 3):