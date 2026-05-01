Tennessee vs Kentucky Preview - Volunteers Looking to Win Second Series in a Row

The Tennessee Volunteers are looking to win their second series in a row against Kentucky.

The college baseball regular season is on the verge of wrapping up, but the Tennessee Volunteers have two more series remaining. The Volunteers will travel to Kentucky to take on the Wildcats this weekend and then will finish the season at home against the Texas Longhorns.

Tennessee picked up a series win against Alabama last weekend. They are now 30-15 on the season and 10-11 in conference play.

Tennessee vs Kentucky Baseball Preview

Tennessee assistant coach Josh Reynolds jogs back to the dugout during a NCAA baseball game between Tennessee and Ole Miss at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on April 18, 2026. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tegan Kuhns will be taking the mound on Friday. He has started 10 games this season and has posted a 2.90 ERA. Evan Blanco will be the starter on Saturday and Landon Mack will close it out on Sunday.

This is a bit of shuffle for Tennessee's starting rotation. It's the same names, but Kuhns will be the starter on Friday while Blanco goes into the Saturday slot.

As for Kentucky, Ben Cleaver will be starting for the Wildcats. He has started 10 games and has a 4.60 ERA. Jaxon jelkin will be the Saturday starter. He has started in 11 games and has a 3.96 ERA this year. The Sunday start will be Connor Mattison who has started four games and has a 5.81 ERA.

With postseason play approaching, it's important that Tennessee has a strong close to the season. Texas is ranked as one of the best teams in the country and Kentucky is right next to the Volunteers in the SEC baseball standings. Needless to say, it will be two important weekends for Tennessee.

The Volunteers have been up and down on the road this season. They are 4-5 away from Knoxville this season and three of those wins came against Mississippi State in Starkville earlier in the season. The good news is Tennessee is 24-9 at home, which could bode well for next weekend against Texas.

According to Baseball America, Tennessee is currently projected to be a two seed in the Regional round. They are currently projected to be in the same field as North Carolina, which is projected to host the regional round. Other teams in the field is Saint Joseph's and Binghamton

It doesn't look like Tennessee will be able to host the regional round this year, but they can still improve their seeding ahead of the tournament.

All three games this weekend will be broadcasted on SEC Network+.