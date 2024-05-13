Dalton Knecht In Top-10 of ESPN's Latest Mock Draft
Former Tennessee Volunteers guard Dalton Knecht was mocked No. 8 overall to the San Antonio Spurs in ESPN's latest 2024 NBA mock draft.
Former Tennessee guard Dalton Knecht had a fantastic one season on Rocky Top, leading the Vols to their second Elite 8 appearance in program history. The talented wing earned SEC Player of the Year honors and was a consensus first-team All-American.
Knecht quickly shot up NBA draft boards after professional scouts got to see him consistently create offense for himself and his Volunteer teammates. Knecht is a fantastic shooter who can operate off the catch or the dribble. NBA franchises value shooting nowdays more than ever, and that makes Knecht an easy lottery projection.
ESPN draft expert Jonathan Givony recently released his updated 2024 NBA mock draft and had Knecht coming off the board at No. 8 overall to the San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs have center Victor Wembanyama, the reigning Rookie of the Year, who captivated fans across the globe with his unique talents.
"After addressing their point guard situation with the No. 4 pick, it might make sense for the Spurs to look at adding shooting to their roster to give Victor Wembanyama ample spacing to maximize his offensive gifts," Givony wrote. "The Spurs surely have eyes on being competitive sooner rather than later with Wembanyama about to become an MVP candidate in the near future, so picking a 23-year old plug-and-play shooter/scorer such as Knecht looks like an attractive option. His defensive shortcomings can be mitigated to an extent playing behind a future Defensive Player of the Year like Wembanyama."
You Might Also Like:
- Tennessee Learns Date For SEC Media Day
- CFB's "Next Wave of Superstars" Includes Nico Iamaleava
- The Good, Bad, and Ugly: Tennessee vs. Auburn
Join the Community:
- Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow Blake Schowalter on Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.