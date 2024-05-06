Dalton Knecht Ranks Among Top-10 NBA Prospects
Former Tennessee Volunteers guard Dalton Knecht among top ten prospects in NBA composite rankings.
Former Volunteer Dalton Knecht was recently featured in the top ten of a composite ranking sent out by the NBA. The NBA gave this list to a few teams and placed Knecht in their composite rankings in the 7-10 range.
In a post on X, ESPN NBA draft analyst Jonathan Givnoy said that "the NBA sent teams a composite ranking of the Top 10 draft prospects, as determined by a blend of publicly available rankings, a panel of experts, and a retained scouting service."
Knecht is coming off a phenomenal year for the Vols, averaging 21.7 points a game. He was the SEC Player of the Year and had All-American honors while leading Tennessee to the Elite 8. While it's still unclear where the first 14 teams will be picking in the NBA draft, many signs are pointing toward Tennessee having their first top 10 pick since Dale Ellis, who was picked No. 9 overall by the Dallas Mavericks in 1983. Knecht will have the opportunity to further cement his legacy with the Vols by enhancing his draft stock at the NBA Draft Combine from May 12-19, being one of 78 players to be invited. The NBA draft is set to take place on June 26, where Knecht and all of Rocky Top will find out where Dalton Knecht will play next.
