National Analyst Evaluates Tennessee Football Signee Joel Wyatt

The Tennessee Volunteers have been one of the teams that have made it a point to sign the top guys inside their own state, as this has been a point of interest for this staff, including the Tennessee Volunteers head football coach Josh Heupel.

The Vols like to go after the in-state guys, especially if they are versatile, which is something that checks multiple boxes off the list. Arguably, the most versatile player in the country when it comes to positions is Joel Wyatt. Wyatt signed with the Tennessee Volunteers, and he is a guy who could play four different positions in the orange and white. He can play Linebacker, Safety, EDGE, and Wide Receiver at the next level, but things have pointed to him being on the defensive side of the football.

Wyatt has a lot of key and quality traits that led the Vols to want to take his commitment. They defeated the LSU Tigers, the Vanderbilt Commodores, the Georgia Bulldogs, and others for the prized recruit out of Oakland High School.

What are the Vols getting out of the talented in-state recruit? Here is what National Analyst Andrew Ivins from 247Sports had to say in his Joel Wyatt evaluation that was released on October 30th, 2025.

Andrew Ivins Evaluates Tennessee ATH Signee Joel Wyatt

Oakland's Joel Wyatt (14) watches and listens as Oakland's coach Kevin Creasy goes over film on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025, from a previous game against Blackman earlier in the season, pointing out what to be aware of the next time they meet during the semifinal game. | HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"-By far one of the more unique prospects in the class as he’s a freak athlete with freak size that could project to a variety of different positions: safety, linebacker, wide receiver and possibly even edge,

-Owns an elite multi-sport profile (96 explosion, 93 speed scores for NextGen Prospects) and has tested off the charts for someone that’s hovering around 6-foot-4, 200 pounds (4.51 in the 40-yard dash, 4.31 in the shuttle).

-Covers a ton of turf with his stride, building speed with impressive acceleration.

-Shows good reaction times as a defender as he swiftly changes directions and gets from hash to hash with relative ease.

-Affects passing lanes like few others with his reach and can make acrobatic deflections.

-Displays desired physicality for a tall player as he flows forward and strikes ball carriers in the flats.

-More of a vertical threat on offense that can attack cushion and run underneath deep shots, but is also a difficult mark down in the red zone.

-Future success will hinge heavily on being in the right environment, but projects as a potential chess piece on either side of the ball."

