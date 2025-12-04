Posts From Legend Bey's X Account Leaves Tennessee and Ohio State Fans Confused

The Tennessee Volunteers have been on the move when it comes to landing the players that they are targeting. They have been in an attempt to land some of the top players across the country, and they were able to flip some of the better players on their board, including a player that the Vols had previously committed.

They were able to flip Legend Bey, who flipped away from the Tennessee Volunteers and committed to the Buckeyes, but due to a coaching change, he is now back in the boat with the Tennessee Volunteers.

Rumors and reports outside of the Tennessee market has started to question how much of this is Bey's choice. Some have indicated that the Tennessee Volunteers signee wanted to go to the Buckeyes, but his Mom refused to sign the papers. While nothing has been confirmed, the plot has thickened, whether it is from a hacker or Legend Bey making what could be considered a cryptic post.

"Good Afternoon, I was just recently logged out of my IG and probably will be logged out of this Account as well by my older brother who has access to my account because I won’t sign to the school him and my mother wants- Legend Bey."

Here's the catch: reports have confirmed that he has already signed with the Vols, which does leave this situation in question, because in the message it states that he "won't sign to the school him and my mother wants."

While it has remained confusing, it is also worth noting that a graphic was released moments before, but was taken down quickly. Here is what the graphic stated.

Cryptic Graphic Posted on His X Account

Legend Bey's X account on December 4th, 2025

All of this doesn't make sense, but fans of both teams have started to react the way that you could anticipate. The Tennessee Volunteers have a lot of positives in their class, and one of the players that could be viewed as a positive if things go the right direction is Legend Bey.

All of this is based on everyone making their own judgment call, which leaves a lot of this up in the air, since nothing has been properly confirmed.

As of now, there seem to be no signs that there is much that can be done, as he is signed, but the initial thought is that maybe someone has hacked into the account. This will be something to watch over time, as more reports and news will come out of this. At the same time, if the rumors are proven to be true from reports made outside the Tennessee media market, then this situation is a bit more chaotic.

