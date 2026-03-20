Dr. Pimple Popper Sandra Lee Predicts Tennessee Basketball's March Madness Slate

Dr. Pimple Popper is a show based around skin care doctor Sandra Lee. She is one of the more popular TV show characters at this moment, and recently released a March Madness bracket, as she predicted the Tennessee Volunteers' path to success.

Here is her Tennessee Vols prediction.

Dr. Pimple Popper's March Madness Predictions

Lee believes that the Vols will lose very early in the bracket, as she is currently predicting that the Vols will be defeated in the first round by the Miami OH Redhawks. The Redhawks and the Vols will match up on Friday, which is part of the many slates of games. She later has the Redhawks being defeated by the Virginia Cavaliers.

Her final four teams consisted of the Michigan Wolverines, Duke Blue Devils, Illinois Fighting Illini, and the Arkansas Razorbacks. This would lead to a final between Duke and Michigan, in which the Wolverines stand tall.

For more information on who Lee is, and her earlier life, click HERE .

"Sandra Siew Pin Lee (born December 20, 1970), also known as Dr. Pimple Popper, is an American dermatologist and YouTuber. She is known for her online videos and her TV series Dr. Pimple Popper. Sandra Siew Pin Lee was born in the Flushing section of Queens, New York City, on December 20, 1970, to Asian parents; her father, a retired dermatologist, is Singaporean while her mother is Malaysian. Her parents immigrated to New York in 1969, and the family relocated to Southern California when Lee was five years old. Lee attended UCLA as an undergraduate student. During this time, she worked part-time as a medical assistant for an allergist in Downtown Los Angeles. After her graduation from UCLA, Lee attended medical school at the Drexel University College of Medicine and graduated in 1998. She completed her internship in internal medicine at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh. Lee completed her dermatology residency at Southern Illinois University. After her residency finished, she went to San Diego to further her experience with laser, dermatological and cosmetic surgery. Lee lives in Upland, California, with her husband, fellow dermatologist Jeffrey C. Rebish (married May 28, 2000), and works at Skin Physicians & Surgeons in Upland," according to Wikipedia.

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