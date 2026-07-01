Former Tennessee Basketball Star Zakai Zeigler Lands Another NBA Opportunity

The Tennessee Volunteers have had multiple greats in basketball, as they have had some of their best players in program history come through the program recently, including arguably the best basketball player in Tennessee basketball history, Zakai Zeigler. Zeigler played four seasons for the Tennessee Vols and was by far one of the more gifted players for Tennessee, as he led the team in assists and was a natural scorer, but the one thing that no one could take away from the prospect was his defense, as he continued to show that he was the most talented defender in the country in many people's books.

Zakai Zeigler Gets Another Shot

Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler celebrates during the game against Creighton. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Zeigler finished his Tennessee career and would later go undrafted in the NBA Draft, but quickly received a shot to join a summer league team for the chance to make the roster; he ultimately signed with a team in France. After spending one season with Nanterre 92, the talented prospect has landed another shot in the summer league, but this time with a new team. He will be getting his shot with the San Antonio Spurs, who will be giving three former Vols a shot after drafting a Tennessee basketball player in the draft just days ago.

The Spurs drafted Ja'Kobi Gillespie in the second round, who is locked in with a spot for the team, but will now be giving Zeigler and Igor Milicic Jr. a chance in the California Classic. This is major news for the former Vols, who will be pushing to land their spot on an NBA team or even an NBA G-League team. This is something that former Vol Kennedy Chandler went through before eventually landing a spot with the Jazz last season, which resulted in him dominating.

Zeigler and the Spurs will begin their slate on Friday evening, which will be something that many Vols fans will need to tune in to.

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