Tennessee Basketball Reveals New Orange Adidas Uniform

The Tennessee Volunteers are now beginning their progression in one of the biggest events for the college in the offseason. This being that they have now officially switched over from their previous sporting apparel brand to the next, as they have officially made the highly anticipated switch from Nike back to Adidas, which is where they were previously before they started their contract with Nike. Adidas started the contract with the Vols this month, which is a contract that is ten years long, meaning that the Vols will be with Adidas for quite some time. This makes this event even bigger.

Part of the big switchover is releasing the new jerseys, which is exactly what started on July 6th, as the Vols began their jersey release for a plethora of different sports, including college basketball. The basketball team is arguably the team that is set up the best for the next season, as many believe that this team is one that can compete and win a national championship under the control of current head basketball coach Rick Barnes.

Barnes is searching for his first national championship and his first Final Four appearance with the Vols, as the future hasn't ever looked so bright ahead of the beginning of the season, which is set for this fall. Prior to the season beginning are the new threads, as the first jersey to be released for the Basketball squad is the Orange, which will primarily be used in away games or neutral-site games, as they mainly use white at home.

While there are some minor details changed and a couple of major details, the jersey design itself does look similar to how it looked prior to the jump from Nike to Adidas. Here is how the jersey looks.

First Look at Tennessee Basketball's New Orange Jersey

Terrence Hill Jr. in the new Tennessee Vols orange basketball jersey with Adidas. | @Vol_Hoops

Tyler Lundblade in the new Tennessee orange basketball jersey with Adidas. | @Vol_Hoops

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