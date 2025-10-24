Everything JP Estrella Said Ahead of Tennessee vs Duke Exhibition Game
The Vols are just days away from their game against the Duke Blue Devils. This game being an exhibition game for the Tennessee Vols basketball team.
Ahead of that game, the Tennessee Vols spoke with the media. The only player to speak to the media being JP Estrella. Here is what he had to say.
Estrella on His Takeaways From This Team So Far
"That we are a really good offensive team. We got a lot to work on still on defense, but I mean, we are really connected to start off the year, so I feel like down the line it's going to benefit us in the long run."
Estrella on His Excitement for Tennessee vs Duke
"I've been excited. That Ohio State game was a spark to me. I was so excited to be out there, and then you know, this upcoming Sunday I can't even wait. It just feels like it's been a huge waiting game, so, I'm super excited."
Estrella on His Health and Returning From Injury
"I feel 100%. I feel good. I feel ready to go."
Estrella on His Excitement to play In Front of Tennessee Fans
"It is super exciting. It feels like Food City Center is going to be jumping, so I feel like I can't wait to actually be on the court and off the sideline. And you know, contribute hopefully."
Estrella on When He Knew He Was Good to Go
"Probably when we did just a couple of our scrimmages here. Just like the orange and grey with us to get in that groove. I felt pretty good, and felt like I was getting in my rhythm again."
Estrella on His Message to the Tennessee Freshmen
"Probably just the biggest thing was be patient and take little steps with things. My freshman year, I was really trying to do everything super fast. Now like, sitting out a year like made me lock in with the little details and taking baby steps forward, so I feel like that's probably the biggest thing."
Estrella on Barnes Making Sure Defense is Right
"Yeah, it's a little different than what we are used to, but I mean I feel like coach Barnes will make sure that defensively we are on top of our stuff. Even though I say we're not where we want to be, we are still really good defensively, so, I mean we just got a lot of areas that we can improve on, which is going to benefit us in the long run."
Estrella on His Focus While Injured
"I did a lot of one leg form shots. I did a lot of horse with GP. I lost a lot of those games. But I mean, mostly just my body. I feel like basketball-wise there's not a lot that I could work on until I could walk. A lot of form shooting and stuff, but I mean my body changed completely after getting hurt. I've gained a lot of muscle, lost a couple of fat pounds. I feel like it really just benefited me more with my body."