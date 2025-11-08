Everything Tennessee Basketball Coach Amorrow Morgan Said Ahead of Northern Kentucky
The Tennessee Volunteers will look to go 2-0 on the hardwood later today as the Vols welcome Northern Kentucky to Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center.
The game is set for a 3pm EST. tip-off.
Coach Amorrow Morgan met with the media on Friday.
Biggest Takeaway from Mercer
"Um, that we have an extremely talented group. Um, fairly young as we know, but obviously there were a lot of like, positives with Nate (Ament) playing really, really well. Um but there’s times for us to continue to keep coming together, in my opinion. We got to obviously take more and better care of the basketball for the entirety of the game. But I think for Game 1, with the new group, they did come out and play pretty well and finished the game pretty well," Morgan explained.
Importance of First Three Weeks of the Season Due to Transfer Portal Era
“Yeah, for sure. Obviously, Coach (Barnes) is the mastermind behind this. He’s a genius when it comes to just trying to make sure, we’re putting the best players out there all the time but also making sure that we’re giving these young guys opportunities to continue to keep growing. So that’s, in my opinion, the beauty of this schedule, that we’re not forced to have to play, a Felix Okpara, who’s already had the experience, 25 to 30 minutes. We can play him 15 to 20 minutes as we did and still come out with a pretty good win.”
Importance of Games Leading Up to Vegas Trip
“I would say it’s critical. Credit to, you know, Schap (Luke Schapker) and GP (Gregg Polinsky), just from a scheduling perspective, I think it’s huge. Just having so many new bodies, so many new faces, and just having a chance to learn. Coach (Rick Barnes) had an opportunity to be able to play Troy (Henderson) and Amari (Evans) and give DeWayne Brown continued minutes because he’s going to be so good for us long-term. So, I think these next three weeks are going to be critical for us for sure.”
Click HERE to watch and listen to everything Amorrow Morgan said on Friday.
