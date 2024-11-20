Former Tennessee Basketball Star Dalton Knecht Has Career Night For The Los Angeles Lakers
Tennessee basketball alum Dalton Knecht had a career night as the Lakers defeated the Jazz to advance to 2-0 in group cup play.
Former Tennessee Volunteer basketball star Dalton Knecht had a historical night on Tuesday night.
Knecht and his Los Angeles Lakers took on the Utah Jazz in their group play game for the Emirates Cup. The Lakers would win 124-118 on the day with Major thanks to Knecht’s showing.
Knecht finished the game with a career-high of 37 points. Similar to his days as a Volunteer many of his points came from behind the arch as he shot 9/12 from 3PT range on the night. He tied the NBA Rookie Record of 9 three-point shots made in a single game.
Knecht finished the day 12-16 from the field and was the Lakers leading scorer. Knecht has been moving up the rankings for the Rookie of the Year award. Knecht and the Lakers are 10-4 so far to start the season as the Lakers have put themself in a position to make a strong case for a NBA finals push.
Knecht started on Tuesday night and will likely continue to start moving forward.
