LeBron James Sends Congratulations to Cavaliers Assistant GM Amid Trade Speculation
The Cleveland Cavaliers doled out multiple contract extensions to the front office on Monday, re-signing team president Koby Altman, and also extending general manager Mike Gansey and assistant general manager Brandon Weems. The extensions come after the front office helped Cleveland become the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference this past season, and as they continue to build to compete for a title.
Weems was congratulated by Lakers forward and former Cavaliers star LeBron James after signing the extension. James wrote on X: "YESSIR!!! Congratulations to my brother B.Weems!! Super proud of u man."
James's message to Weems notably comes amid uncertainty regarding James's future with the Lakers beyond the 2025-26 season. When James picked up his $52.6 million player option for the upcoming season, his agent, Rich Paul, released a statement that made it clear that their priority is to compete for a championship and do what's best for James in the remaining years of his career.
That statement raised eyebrows across the league, and ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported over the weekend that Paul told him four teams have reached out with interest in trading for James.
Though Paul made clear James has not requested a trade or even discussed that possibility, the Cavaliers would make sense for James if he does become interested in getting traded.
James, of course, was drafted by the Cavaliers, his hometown team, and spent 11 total seasons with the team from 2003-10 and 2014-18, helping them win a championship in 2016. With James seeking to win a fifth ring, the Cavaliers are a team that would allow him to compete for a title.
James did draw speculation earlier this offseason when he was seen training at the Cavaliers facility, but he quickly shut down that narrative by saying that he trains there every summer. James might not be considering making a move away from the Lakers anytime soon, but if he does, a return to Cleveland feels like a natural destination he could head.