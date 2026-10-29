Healthy Vols sharpen defense as Lundblade’s return stands out

Tennessee men’s basketball hit the practice floor inside Pratt Pavilion Thursday, just five days away from the season opener against Wofford at Food City Center. The Vols are coming along, and a lot of time was spent on defensive reps. One point of emphasis was playing through screens. “Good guards don’t get screened,” was a phrase I heard loud and clear.

Defense is the biggest focus for anyone in orange right now other than rebounding, and the preseason has caught the attention of Rick Barnes’ team. The effort is there, and improvements are being made. Everyone was full go in Thursday's practice, and nobody looked hurt. Barnes said everyone was good to go. So Tuesday night, a fully healthy team is set to hit the floor.

Tyler Lundblade’s return looks to be a welcome sight. Watching him move and shoot efficiently from anywhere on the floor was my biggest takeaway of the day. Lundblade can score from all levels, and he is also an emerging leader on the floor. Both Barnes and sophomore forward DeWayne Brown II spoke to that Thursday.

“I’ve had so many people comment to me about how he was even at the Duke game,” Barnes said. “He was talking to the team, and that did translate to the game Saturday against Davidson. His leadership is experience. He’s been through it. It’s not about Tyler. He knows that our team needs that. When he played Saturday, it’s just different because of him being vocal. One thing he does, he really encourages his guys. He’s been around the game. He knows more than just basketball, and he understands the mental side of it.”

Brown also spoke on what was seen on Saturday. Lundblade will not be an easy player to guard, and that will open things up for this offense.

“I’d say it’s very different,” Brown said. “Like I said, [he’s] able to space the floor. People are really not going to leave him much. They’re going to chase him off of every action. If he’s standing in the corner, they’re going to be right up against him. So in some ways, it’s like we’re playing four on four when he’s on the court.”

Tennessee opens the season Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET against the Wofford Terriers at Food City Center. The game will air on SEC Network.

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