Can Juke Harris Become Tennessee Basketball's Next National Award Winner?

Tennessee Basketball Guard, Juke Harris, picked up two preseason college basketball acolades this week.

ALL SEC

Coming off a stellar season at Wake Forest. It is no surprise that Juke Harris was named to the Preseason All-SEC Seond Team. Harris scored in double digits in all 35 games last season for the Demon Deacons. Scoring over 750 points on the season. Just the second Wake Forest player to do so. That is not the only preseason recognition Harris has received. Harris is expected play a key role in the No.8 Vols 2026 season. A season with high expectations in Knoxville.





Tennessee guard Juke Harris (2) attempts a shot during an open scrimmage held at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Julius Irving Top 20 Watch List

The junior newcomer earned a spot on the Julius Erving Award’s preseason watch list Wednesday. The honor recognizes the nation’s top small forward, and Tennessee has become familiar with the award in recent seasons. Dalton Knecht won it in 2024. Nate Ament reached the final five last season. Now Harris enters the conversation with an opportunity to build his own place in that history. For the Volunteers, the more meaningful question is what that recognition could mean once the games begin.

Harris Brings More Than Preseason Potential

Harris arrives from Wake Forest after averaging 21.4 points and 6.5 rebounds last season. He earned second-team All-ACC honors and was named the conference’s Most Improved Player. His consistency offers perhaps the strongest reason for Tennessee fans to be excited. Harris scored in double figures in all 35 games last season. He also led Wake Forest in scoring and total rebounding, giving the Demon Deacons production in multiple areas.

That matters when considering what makes a dependable offensive option. A few big nights can lift a scoring average. Producing throughout an entire season gives a team something it can plan around. Harris showed the ability to deliver those bigger performances, too. He scored a career-high 38 points at Boston College and finished with 31 points and 15 rebounds in a win over California.

Those outings offer a glimpse of his ceiling. His steady production across the season provides a stronger foundation for expectations.

Tennessee guard Juke Harris (2) moves the ball during a college basketball exhibition game against Xavier on Oct. 15, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A New Opportunity in Knoxville

Harris’ selection creates an easy connection to Knecht and Ament. Their recognition gives Tennessee fans a recent reference point for what an outstanding season can look like. Still, Harris will have to establish his own role and rhythm under Rick Barnes. Success at Wake Forest gives him a strong starting point, but the next challenge involves turning that experience into production with different teammates and against a new conference schedule.

For Tennessee, an encouraging outcome would extend beyond Harris’ scoring average. His rebounding could help finish defensive possessions, while his offensive presence could give teammates another option when possessions become difficult. Those are the contributions that can make individual talent valuable to an entire lineup.

The watch-list selection puts Harris among the players worth following before the season begins. Staying in that conversation will require the same consistency that helped him break through at Wake Forest. Tennessee has seen players turn strong seasons into national honors. Harris now gets his opportunity to follow that path—and give the Volunteers another reason to remain part of the national conversation.

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