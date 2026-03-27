How to Watch: Tennessee Basketball vs. Iowa State in March Madness Sweet 16

The Tennessee Volunteers are set for their third game of March Madness, as they were victorious in the first two games of the slate. The first game that the Vols won was against a one-loss Miami OH team, as this was a game that the Vols won by a lot. The second game was a much closer contest, but in the end, the Vols were able to defeat a red-hot Virginia Cavaliers team, which was the No. 3 seed in the tournament.

Now the Vols will turn to a game that has their hands full. The Tennessee Volunteers will play against the Iowa State Cyclones in a game that the Vols will be viewed as a complete underdog for the first time this tournament. The Cyclones have a ton of talent and are by far one of the better teams in the country, which is what has helped them earn a No. 2 seed.

The Cylones are fresh off a win against the Kentucky Wildcats, which was one of the more dominant performances for a team in the Round of 32. They did this without their star, who may be absent for the game against the Vols. That star is Joshua Jefferson, who is their do-it-all player, as he is one of the better scorers, leads the team in rebounds, and is near the top of the assist average across the team. TJ Otzelberger commented on his status ahead of the game.

TJ Otzelberger Updates the Status of Joshua Jefferson

Mar 26, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) warms up during a practice session ahead of the midwest regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

"He’s working tirelessly every day,” Otzelberger said. “Countless sessions in the training room, everything he can. His ankle is getting better every single day. It’s going to take right up to game time, we’re going to give it every possible chance to do that, and he’s doing everything that he can do."

This game is the final one of the Sweet 16, as this will be a late tip-off before the winning team will have a quick turnaround, and will play later this weekend, as they will be playing the winner between the Michigan Wolverines and the Alabama Crimson Tide on Sunday.

Many fans will want to watch this game, as this will be on unique channels. Here is how you can watch the contest.

How to Watch - Tennessee vs. Iowa State

Mar 26, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Ja'kobi Gillespie (0) during a press conference ahead of the midwest regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

• Game Day: Friday, March 27, 2026

• Game Time: 10:10 PM EST

• March Madness: Sweet 16

• Teams Seeding: Tennessee (6) & Iowa State (2)

• Watch: TBS & TruTV

• Alternate Viewing: March Madness Website