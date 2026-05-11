Priority Tennessee Football Target Set to Announce His Commitment Today

Kenneth Simon II is set to announce his commitment to a college program on Monday, as the decision is expected to be made at noon EST. He is down to two major schools as his finalists, as he is expected to make his decision between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Simon II is the son of a former Tennessee linebacker, Kevin Simon. While he is a legacy commit, the Alabama Crimson Tide's deep push leaves them as one of the favorites to land him. This race has been close throughout the offseason, and the Vols will hope to land him.

On the bright side, the Vols have the legacy pitch and the teammate pitch, as his teammate, KeSean Bowman, is currently committed to the Tennessee Volunteers. Even with this being public knowledge, the Tennessee Volunteers are expected to be trailing the Crimson Tide entering the day, but anything can change in the matter of moments, especially considering the fact that he is likely their top linebacker target in the class.

What Kenneth Simon Brings to the Table

Brentwood Academy's Kenneth Simon (10) works with his team during the fourth quarter against Ensworth at Brentwood Academy in Brentwood, Tenn., Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here is an honest evaluation of the talented prospect from 247Sports reporter and analyst Andrew Ivins.

-Modern 3-4 linebacker projection with the athleticism, physicality and awareness to play all three downs.

-Began prep career as a safety, but got more and more snaps in the box as a junior for a Brentwood Academy squad that captured a Tennessee Division II-AA championship.

-Displays impressive downhill thrust as he shoots forward and closes gaps.

-Swiftly changes directions from a second-level perch and takes sharp angles to the football.

-Tends to come to balance as a tackler and will try to explode through contact.

-Dangerous on the blitz with his get-off and bend.

-Will need to add mass based on Navy All-American Bowl measurements (6-foot-2, 190 pounds), but is the son of a former NFL defender.

-Projects at this stage as a versatile piece for a Power Four defense that can help limit the run and pass.

In conclusion, if the Vols land the four-star's commitment, they will be in great shape, but they will have a very tough battle ahead of them if they do so, because the Crimson Tide will not go down without a fight. With that being said, it is safe to say that no matter who he announces his commitment to now, the other school won't go away without a fight, and will likely continue their push for the prospect.