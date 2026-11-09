How to Watch: Tennessee men's basketball hosts Radford

Tennessee men’s basketball returns to Food City Center on Monday night to host the Radford Highlanders at 7 p.m. ET. The Volunteers lead the all-time series 3-0, with the last meeting taking place during the 2001-02 season. Tennessee defeated Radford 72-66 on Dec. 17, 2001. Vincent Yarbrough stuffed the stat sheet with 20 points, six rebounds, four steals, and two assists.

No. 8 Tennessee opened the 2026-27 season on Tuesday, Nov. 3, with a 90-59 win over Wofford. DeWayne Brown finished with a 17-point, 17-rebound double-double, and Terrence Hill Jr. matched his point total with 17 as well.

How to Watch & Listen

Stream: SEC Network+ (Available on ESPN App)

On the call: Myan Patel (play-by-play), Steve Hamer (color) and Sarah Detwiler (reporter).

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Place: Food City Center

Radio: Vol Network, with Mike Keith and analyst Chris Lofton on the call

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The Vols will look to get out to a faster start than in the season opener. After going to the half with a 34-31 lead, Tennessee outscored Wofford 56-28 in the second half thanks to much better rebounding and shot selection. The Vols also finished 15 of 16 (93.8%) from the free throw line.

Nov 3, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Rick Barnes instructs his team during the first half against the Wofford Terriers at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When head coach Rick Barnes was asked what the difference was between the two halves, he had this to say:

“We were playing a good basketball team, and they run good stuff. They’re well coached and they’ve got some quickness. They have some size. And we knew that we’d have to guard. And I do think from our point of view we had some guys a little bit uptight, which you would expect. But when we had a chance to maybe get a little bit more separation, we had some breakdowns defensively and really scout report breakdowns. And they’re a good basketball team.

“Second half, I just thought that we got out and played more sort of wide open. I thought when Terrence came in the game he started getting the ball, even though he didn’t shoot it well. He got the ball in the gut of that defense and some good things started happening. DeWayne Brown, 17 and 17, by far his best game. DeWayne has struggled up to this point in our exhibition season, but I thought he was terrific tonight.”

The Highlanders come in 0-2 after falling to San Francisco (76-62) and California (84-70) to start the season. Frederik Erichsen is their leading scorer, averaging 14 points per game. Radford averaged 35 rebounds across its first two contests, with a minus-two rebounding margin.

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