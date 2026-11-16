Where Tennessee Basketball Lands in the AP Top 25 Ahead of the Michigan State Showdown

The Vols dropped three spots in the AP Top 25 despite a 3–0 start. Tuesday’s matchup with Michigan State gives Rick Barnes’ team a chance to change the conversation.

Tennessee won twice and dropped three spots. The Volunteers slid from No. 11 to No. 14 in Monday’s men’s AP Top 25, even after beating Radford and Tennessee State to improve to 3–0. Tennessee opened the season at No. 8, so it has now slipped three spots in consecutive polls. Its first chance to reverse that trend comes Tuesday night when unbeaten Michigan State visits Food City Center.

How the Vols Went 2–0 and Still Slid

Tennessee beat Radford 70–47 and followed it with an 83–78 win over Tennessee State. Meanwhile, Texas Tech beat then-No. 3 Illinois, Kansas beat then-No. 24 Kentucky by 20, and Michigan State knocked off then-No. 2 Duke. That’s the backdrop for Tennessee’s slide. The Vols kept winning while several teams around them had opportunities to show what they could do against ranked opponents.

Friday’s game also showed how quickly a comfortable lead can disappear. The Vols held Tennessee State to 32.1% shooting and led by 15 in the second half, yet the Tigers pulled within five in the final minute. Tennessee State grabbed 24 offensive rebounds and scored 24 points off 17 Tennessee turnovers. All those extra possessions added up to 25 more shot attempts for the Tigers.

Terrence Hill Jr. led Tennessee with 19 points and five assists, Jalen Haralson added 15 points off the bench, and Tyler Lundblade went 9-for-9 at the free-throw line on his way to 14 points. That’s a decent look at how many ways the Vols can score when a game gets tight. It also makes you wonder what that offense could do with a few more possessions of its own.

What's next for Tennessee basketball after their narrow victory over Tennessee State? A game against one of the very best in the nation.



Full look:https://t.co/uNvw5XukJ2 pic.twitter.com/nho9hDT5gm — Tennessee Volunteers on SI (@VolsOnSI) November 16, 2026

Michigan State Gives Tennessee Its Shot

The Spartans are 4–0 after beating Duke 79–73 and scoring 106 points against Northern Iowa. For Tennessee, the first thing to watch Tuesday is what happens after a Michigan State miss. A clean defensive rebound gives Hill and the guards a chance to push the pace. Another offensive board means another chance for a team that’s already shown it can score against top competition.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET in Knoxville. Tennessee has spent the first two weeks taking care of the teams it was expected to beat. A win over Michigan State would give the Vols the kind of result that moved other teams up this week.

for a third straight game, THill finishes the night as our top scorer



19 PTS / 5 REB / 5 AST pic.twitter.com/9UB969JuxQ — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) November 14, 2026

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