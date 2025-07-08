Jahmai Mashack Makes Impactful Pro Debut with Memphis Grizzlies in Salt Lake City
Jahmai Mashack wasted no time making his presence felt in his professional debut.
The former Tennessee Volunteers guard suited up for the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night in the Salt Lake City Summer League and delivered an all-around performance that showcased the same hustle, defensive tenacity, and team-first mentality that made him a fan favorite in Knoxville.
In 23 minutes of action against the Utah Jazz, Mashack recorded five points, nine assists, four rebounds, two steals, and one block in Memphis’ narrow 112-111 loss at the Huntsman Center. He shot 2-of-4 from the field and converted 1-of-2 from the free throw line, providing a glimpse of the versatility and court vision that could carve him a long-term role in the NBA.
But perhaps the most telling stat of the night? Mashack fouled out—with ten personal fouls.
Welcome to Summer League basketball.
While ten fouls might raise eyebrows, they’re more of a footnote in Summer League action, where players are allowed extra leeway to adjust to the NBA game. In Mashack’s case, they emphasized his signature defensive intensity, which became a hallmark of his time at Tennessee. Aggressive, physical, and unafraid to challenge on every possession, Mashack’s defensive mindset translated immediately to the pro level, although with some expected growing pains.
Mashack was selected by the Grizzlies with the final pick of the 2025 NBA Draft (No. 59 overall), but Monday’s performance proved his draft position doesn’t define his ceiling.
Known for his defensive prowess and ability to impact games without needing to dominate the ball, Mashack looked comfortable defending multiple positions. And, his nine assists were the most by any player in the game, highlighting his ability to create for others—a skill often overshadowed by his reputation as a lockdown defender.
During his time at Tennessee, Mashack built a reputation as one of the SEC’s most relentless defenders, routinely taking on the opposing team’s top scorer. His energy, work ethic, and leadership helped anchor a Vols program that consistently contended in one of college basketball’s toughest conferences.
Now with Memphis, he’ll look to carve out a role on a team that values grit, effort, and toughness—all traits Mashack has in abundance.
While it’s just the beginning of his professional journey, Mashack’s debut in Salt Lake City suggests he’s ready for the next step.