Jimmy Fallon Predicts Tennessee Basketball's March Madness Success

Jimmy Fallon is one of the most beloved individuals in the world, as many turn to his comedy as a break from the real world. He is one of the other celebrities who shared their honest predictions for March Madness.

Here is how far he believes the Tennessee Volunteers will go.

Jimmy Fallon Predicts March Madness

Mar 19, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; A general view of the backboard stanchion with NCAA March Madness logos during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Fallon believes the Vols will win their first-round matchup against the Miami OH Redhawks, as this is a game that is set to be played on Friday. Following that, Fallon believes the Vols will be defeated by the Virginia Cavaliers in the second round of the tournament.

In the final four for Fallon, he had St. John's, Illinois, Arizona, and Iowa State. Among those four teams, he believes that St. John's and Arizona will be the two to make a run to the championship. He believes St. John's will win the championship.

For more on his entire bracket, click HERE . If you're interested in who Fallon is and more about him, read on.

"James Thomas Fallon (born September 19, 1974) is an American comedian, television host, actor, singer, writer, and producer, best known for his work in television. Fallon grew up with a love of comedy and music, moving to Los Angeles when he turned 21 to pursue stand-up comedy. He joined the NBC Sketch Comedy series as a cast member in 1998, fulfilling a lifelong dream. During his six years on SNL, Fallon co-hosted the program's segment. He left the show in 2004 to star in films such as (2004) and (2005). After his film career, Fallon returned to television as the host of The Late Night with Jimmy Fallon Show on NBC in 2009, where he was noted for a focus on music and video games. In 2014, he left that show to become the sixth permanent host of. Fallon has also released two comedy albums and seven books, mainly aimed at children. His accolades include four Primetime Emmy Awards and a Grammy Award," according to Wikipedia .

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