NFL Insider Jordan Schultz Exclusively Discusses Tennessee Players Who Were Drafted

The Tennessee Volunteers are just over a week removed from hearing some of their players' names called in the NFL Draft, as they were well represented on days two and three of the event. Many players heard their name called from the Tennessee program, which tied a record for Josh Heupel in his time with Tennessee football.

There were many big storylines from the event, but following the event, one of the NFL's best reporters, Jordan Schultz, discussed which Vols caught his eye following the draft in an exclusive interview with Vols on SI.

Schultz was asked which player he felt was selected from the Tennessee Volunteers program with the most value. He gave his answer, which many could agree with.

Jordan Schultz Talks Through His Thoughts on Jermod McCoy at No. 101

Oct 19, 2024; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Williams (2) is unable to make a catch while against Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Alan Poizner-Imagn Images | Alan Poizner / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Jermod McCoy, he’s super talented and incredible value in the 4th. I really hope he can bounce back and if so, the Raiders got a very special player," Schultz stated when speaking to Vols on SI.

McCoy didn't play for the Vols in 2025, as he was out with an injury, but when he played with the Vols in 2024, he was lights out. Many predicted that he would have been a top-five selection in the draft if he hadn't been hurt, but later fell in the first round in mock drafts. This all changed when another injury popped up, as this time it was a bone plug injury that could keep him out for the full 2026 NFL season.

McCoy fell to the fourth round, when many believed he would at a minimum be selected on the second day of the draft. This was a risk that was worth taking for the Las Vegas Raiders, whom many believe had the steal of the draft with McCoy at pick 101.

Schultz wasn't done discussing former Vols, as he named another Vols who caught his attention.

Jordan Schultz Discusses His Thoughts on Chris Brazzell II

Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) signals a first down during a NCAA football game against Kentucky at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky on Oct. 25, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Everyone loves Chris Brazzell II. A ton of teams wanted him in the draft," Schultz said.

Brazzell II was an expected second-rounder, but eventually moved down to the third round in the draft, and he was selected with the No. 83 pick in the draft. The team that got him is the Carolina Panthers, who will have him as one of their starters alongside some of the more dangerous weapons and one of the best young quarterbacks in the league. This was a huge move for the Panthers, who made a move to get one of their best wide receiver targets in the whole class.

This is a reassuring statement considering the Vols' wide receivers from Josh Heupel's system have often been overlooked due to the system that they play in or many other reasons. Although the wide receivers from the recent seasons haven't really found their footing from the Vols program in the NFL, many believe that Brazzell II is one who will adapt fairly quickly.