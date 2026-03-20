Metallica Predicts Tennessee Volunteers March Madness Run

Metallica is one of the more popular rock bands in the world, as they have a fanbase that stretches far and wide. The group was one of the many celebrity brackets that were posted ahead of the Tennessee Volunteers' first March Madness game.

Here is how they believe the Vols will do in this upcoming tournament.

Metallica Predicts March Madness

Metallica's James Hetfield performs during the M72 World Tour at Ford Field in Detroit on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023 | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Metallica believes that the Vols will go quite a distance in March this season, as the rock group has the Vols going to the Sweet 16. The group has predicted that the Vols will defeat the Miami Ohio Redhawks in the first round and will defeat the Virginia Cavaliers in the second round. They believe that the Vols will then fall short against the Kentucky Wildcats for the third time this season.

In their final four they have UCLA, Houston, Purdue, and Michigan. This led to a final two between UCLA and Michigan in which the Bruins walk away with a massive win.

For the full bracket, click HERE . If you are interested in who Metallica is continue reading on.

"Metallica is an American heavy metal band. It was formed in Los Angeles in 1981 by vocalist/guitarist James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich, and has been based in San Francisco for most of its career. The band's fast tempos, instrumentals, and aggressive musicianship made them one of the founding "big four" bands of thrash metal, alongside Megadeth, Anthrax, and Slayer. Metallica's current lineup comprises founding members and primary songwriters Hetfield and Ulrich, longtime lead guitarist Kirk Hammett, and bassist Robert Trujillo. Former members of the band are bassists Ron McGovney, Cliff Burton, and Jason Newsted, and guitarist Dave Mustaine, who formed Megadeth after being fired from Metallica in 1983. Metallica first found commercial success with the release of its third album, (1986), which is often cited as one of the best metal albums of all time. The band's next album, (1988), gave Metallica its first Grammy Award nomination. Its fifth album, (1991), was a turning point for the band that saw it transition from its thrash metal roots; the album appealed to a more mainstream audience, achieving substantial commercial success and selling more than 16 million copies in the United States to date, making it the best-selling album of the SoundScan era. After experimenting with different genres and directions in subsequent releases, Metallica returned to its thrash metal roots with its ninth album, (2008), which drew similar praise to that of the band's earlier albums. The band's eleventh and most recent album was released in 2023. In 2000, Metallica ked the case against the peer-to-peer file sharing service Napster, in which the band and several other artists filed lawsuits against the service for sharing their copyright-protected material without consent, eventually reaching a settlement. Metallica was the subject of the acclaimed 2004 documentary film , which documented the troubled production of the band's eighth album, (2003), and the internal struggles within the band at the time. In 2009, Metallica was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The band co-wrote the screenplay for and starred alongside Dane DeHaan in the 2013 concert film, in which the band performed live against a fictional thriller storyline. Metallica is one of the most commercially successful bands of all time, having sold more than 163 million albums worldwide as of 2023, and is the third-best-selling music artist since Nielsen SoundScan began tracking sales in 1991, having sold 58 million albums in the United States as of 2017. The band has released eleven studio albums, four live albums (including two performances with the San Francisco Symphony), twelve video albums, one cover album, two extended plays, 37 singles and 39 music videos. Metallica has won ten Grammy Awards from 26 nominations and had six consecutive studio albums, from Metallica through (2016), debut at number one on the Billboard 200. Metallica has been listed as one of the greatest artists of all time by magazines such as , which ranked the band in 61st place on its list of 100 greatest artists of all time," according to Wikipedia .

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