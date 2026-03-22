Nate Ament's March Madness Injury Status Ahead of Tennessee Basketball vs. Virginia

Tennessee Volunteers basketball star Nate Ament is one of the biggest stars in the country, and has the nation watching as he is currently dealing with an injury. The question is "Will Nate Ament play against the Virginia Cavaliers?"

Will Nate Ament Play Against the Virginia Cavaliers?

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward Nate Ament (10) receives a pass during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Ament is expected to play against the Virginia Cavaliers, but there is a red flag, as he is playing through the injury. Ament has been banged up since the Alabama game, which is something that Tennessee Volunteers head basketball coach Rick Barnes would talk about. This is something that will remain in the picture, as the Vols can't afford to play any game without the star moving forward.

“It’s a problem,” Barnes said . “Nate is one of the toughest kids I have ever coached. We played every minute ever since he hurt his ankle in the Alabama game and got his knee rolled up on. Doctors knew we had to get him as healthy as we possibly could, but when you have a sprain, the nature that he has, it won’t be healthy until he gets time off at the end of the year.”

You have to imagine that the Vols will look to limit Ament if they get up to a very comfortable lead at any point, but if this game goes how many anticipate it to, then the Vols will need every minute they can get out of their superstar freshman.

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