NBA Analyst Urges NBA Teams to Have Patience With Tennessee Basketball's Nate Ament

Nate Ament has been a star for the Tennessee Volunteers, as he is a freshman and is in his very first season with the program. Ament is a 6'10 forward who can shoot the ball better than most at his height. He is just one of the many talented prospects in the class who will have the chance to be a star in the NBA.

He is expected to leave the Vols following his first season, as he is likely to be selected within the first 10-15 picks of the NBA Draft. While this is likely the case, an NBA analyst by the name of Jeremy Woo has urged that teams be patient with him, as the NBA Draft is quickly approaching.

What Woo Said About Ament

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward Nate Ament (10) reacts against the Virginia Cavaliers in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

"Ament and Tennessee advanced to the Sweet 16 with a pair of wins against Miami (Ohio) and Virginia, but it wasn't particularly smooth for Ament, who hasn't been his best since injuring his ankle nearly a month ago. He failed to record a point against Miami and finished with 16 against Virginia, showing tough shotmaking flashes but also struggling at times with his accuracy (4-for-11 from the field)," Woo said.

He would then go into detail about Ament projecting as a player who could have a long NBA career.

"While a zero-point game on the tournament stage was certainly a tough look, NBA teams understand that the case for Ament involves projecting several years out, something that has helped support his case in the draft lottery during an up-and-down freshman year. He has become somewhat polarizing for scouts, but his functional skills and shooting ability at 6-10 give him a blueprint for a long NBA career, and a pathway to success even if he doesn't develop into a star," Woo said.

He would then go into detail about the patience and playing time from NBA teams and how that will need to be a factor when drafting Ament.

"Tennessee heads into a tough matchup with Iowa State on Friday, a game that will likely require Ament to play at a high level for the Volunteers to tip the scales. The biggest takeaway is that whichever team drafts him will need to have patience and playing time to offer him, as he adds physical strength and polishes his game. He will be far more attractive to teams that can bring him into an optimal development situation," said Woo.