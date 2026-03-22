How Bad is Nate Ament's Injury Ahead of Second Round Game in March Madness?

Nate Ament is one of the better forwards in college basketball, as he has started to progress in the right direction when it comes to his offensive statistics. He has done a lot for the Vols up until this point in the season, and has a ton of talent.

Ament is a game-changer, but he is someone who has been dealing with an injury. The injury has sidelined him in the past, but that will not be the case for the Vols' second-round matchup against the Virginia Cavaliers. Despite Ament playing, he is still dealing with quite an injury, and Vols fans may not see the talented player at 100% again this season.

Rick Barnes Comments on Nate Ament's Injury

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Rick Barnes calls a play during the second half against the Miami (OH) RedHawks during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

“It’s a problem,” Barnes said . “Nate is one of the toughest kids I have ever coached. We played every minute ever since he hurt his ankle in the Alabama game and got his knee rolled up on. Doctors knew we had to get him as healthy as we possibly could, but when you have a sprain, the nature that he has, it won’t be healthy until he gets time off at the end of the year.”

Ament is a projected top-10 selection in the next draft, which means he could easily find himself going to the NBA. If this were the case, the Vols will have huge shoes to fill in the offseason.

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