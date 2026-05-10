Knicks vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Playoffs Game 4

Can the New York Knicks close out the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday afternoon?

New York pulled off an upset win in Game 3 in Philadelphia on Friday night to take a 3-0 series lead, even though Joel Embiid returned to action for the 76ers and OG Anunoby (hamstring) was out for New York.

Anunoby is questionable for Game 4, but the Knicks may hold him out for precautionary reasons with this series tilting heavily in their favor. No team in NBA history has even erased a 3-0 series deficit, and the Knicks have the best net rating of any team in the playoffs.

Oddsmakers have set the Knicks as small favorites in Game 4, as they’ve pulled off two double-digit wins against Philly with Embiid in the lineup.

The Sixers upset Boston in the first round by erasing a 3-1 series deficit, but they’re facing an uphill battle to make this a close series against New York. Still, at home, Philly is likely going to throw everything it has at Jalen Brunson and company on Sunday.

Let’s examine the odds, injuries, a player prop and a game prediction for this Eastern Conference semifinal matchup on May 10.

Knicks vs. 76ers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Knicks -1.5 (-105)

76ers +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Knicks: -115

76ers: -105

Total

212.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Knicks vs. 76ers How to Watch

Date: Sunday, May 10

Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena

How to Watch (TV): ABC

Series: Knicks lead 3-0

Knicks vs. 76ers Injury Reports

Knicks Injury Report

OG Anunoby – questionable

76ers Injury Report

Joel Embiid – probable

Tyrese Maxey – available

Knicks vs. 76ers Best NBA Prop Bets

Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet

Jalen Brunson OVER 5.5 Assists (-149)

Brunson averaged 6.8 assists per game in the regular season, and he’s still putting up 6.1 assists per game in the playoffs heading into Game 4 against Philadelphia.

The Knicks star is averaging just 8.8 potential assists per game in the playoffs, but he’s put up six and nine dimes in back-to-back games. Philly has decided to blitz Brunson on ball screens, and the Knicks guard has made some great decisions getting out of them.

With Mikal Bridges rolling in this series, Brunson has multiple outlets to find when the 76ers send two his way.

Even though he’s only averaging 6.1 assists per game in the playoffs, Brunson has six or more dimes in six of his nine games this postseason.

Knicks vs. 76ers Prediction and Pick

The Knicks and 76ers have combined for UNDER 212.5 points in back-to-back games, and I wouldn’t be shocked if that happens again in Game 4.

This is a “kitchen sink” game for the 76ers, as they need a win to keep their season alive. I expect a different level of defensive intensity, and the Knicks may be without Anunoby (questionable) for the second game in a row.

Philly’s offense has struggled in this series, scoring 102 or fewer points in each game, and the only game that these teams went over this number was on the back of a 137-point showing by the Knicks in Game 1.

These teams are both in the bottom half of the NBA in pace during the playoffs, and the Sixers play much slower when Embiid is in the lineup.

Philly did a decent job defensively in Game 3, holding the Knicks to 108 points, and New York has shot under 35 percent from 3 in back-to-back games.



The Knicks also were No. 2 in the NBA in defensive rating this postseason following their Game 3 win. I think the UNDER is the play rather than taking a side with the Knicks eyeing a sweep.

Pick: UNDER 212.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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