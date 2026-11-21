No. 14 Tennessee men’s basketball hosted the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Food City Center. The Volunteers shook off a cold start to begin the game and rolled to a 78-51 win.

Tennessee worked the ball into the middle and the paint but couldn’t get early shots to fall. Coastal Carolina jumped out to a 9-3 lead behind 3-pointers from Drew Fuquay and Jaylen Cross.

After a Tyler Lundblade 3-pointer, the Vols picked things up. Braedan Lue and DeWayne Brown II scored in the paint, and Terrence Hill Jr. tied the game at 12 with a short jumper. Brown then put Tennessee ahead with another basket inside on his way to 10 first-half points.

Defensively, Tennessee gave up a few open looks from three, and the Chanticleers made it pay. To Coastal Carolina’s credit, it doesn’t need much space to get shots off. The Chanticleers quickly regained the lead and held it for much of the first half.

Nov 20, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Dai Dai Ames (4) shoots a three-pointer against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trailing 22-16, Tennessee pulled within three when Dai Dai Ames hit the Vols’ second 3-pointer in eight tries, set up by a nice Miles Rubin assist, with 8:11 left in the first half. Rubin also did a great job on the glass and defending inside. He finished the night with seven points with nine rebounds.

Tennessee’s best recipe for scoring is getting to the paint. After Ames’ 3-pointer, eight of the Vols’ next 10 points came inside. Tennessee scored the rest of the half on paint buckets, midrange jumpers and free throws to take a 41-29 lead into halftime. The Volunteers’ defense picked up in the latter part of the half, holding Coastal Carolina to one of its last 10 shots before the break.

The Vols scored 26 first-half points in the paint, and Juke Harris played his best of the season, and matched his previous season-high with eight points on 4-of-8 shooting, in the first-half, including a couple of dunks. He also served up an alley-oop to Manny Green in transition, after a Green block on a Dajohn Craig 3-point attempt.

After the break, Tennessee got back to the paint. Brown got his touches, backing down his defender and finishing with a turnaround flick of the wrist. Tennessee played to its strengths, and Coastal Carolina couldn’t defend the paint. The Volunteers won the paint advantage 44-18.

Tennessee forward DeWayne Brown II (6) shoots a layup during a men’s college basketball game between Tennessee and Michigan State at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Nov. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tennessee’s defense also frustrated the Chanticleers, who began the second half cold. In the first six minutes, Coastal Carolina was 1-for-16 from the floor, including 0-for-8 from three. They would go on to shoot 25.7% from the floor on 19-of-74 shooting. Tennessee opened up a 52-31 lead after a Rubin layup.

Green and Ames knocked down a couple of 3-pointers. Then Brown scored back-to-back buckets to give the Vols a 62-38 lead. Brown had a strong night and finished with a double-double of 20 points and 11 rebounds. Brown's 20 points is his career-high. Harris finished with a season-high 17 points with five rebounds and three assists.

Coastal Carolina went on a small run to cut into the Volunteers’ lead later in the half but never threatened the outcome of the game. Tennessee went on to the win and improved to 5-0 on the season.

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