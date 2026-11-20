Tennessee men's basketball will be without sophomore guard Jalen Haralson for the Coastal Carolina game on Friday night. Haralson is out with a right knee injury, and his status is day-to-day moving forward. He will continue to be evaluated, per Tennessee Athletics.

Haralson is averaging 8.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He's been coming along in head coach Rick Barnes' system. He looks to provide a guard that can play multiple spots on the floor, and provide a rebounding presence as well.

Recently Barnes spoke on Haralson and where he is.

“Again, Jalen’s still a sophomore. He’s learning a lot of different things. But you look at his numbers, he’s been productive. The biggest thing is stop fouling. And he puts himself, he wastes energy bouncing around, where he’s so much quicker, more explosive than he shows, because oftentimes he’s catching up, as opposed to being where he needs to be to get there. But I think Jalen is not even close to scratching the surface of how good he can be, but he’s learning a lot.

"We’re asking him to do a lot of things that he’s never been asked to do before. And he is as coachable as any player that we’ve had in a long time. In terms of, he’s wanting to do it, but it’s part of the experience of him going through it, where he’s realizing that it’s harder than he thought it would be. And what we’re asking him to do is harder than he thought. But I know he’s trying to get there.”

Haralson played 24 minutes in the win over No. 2 Michigan State, but didn't score any points on 0-for-5 shooting. In last week's win over Tennessee State, he put up 15 points with four assists and three rebounds.

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