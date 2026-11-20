Tennessee men’s basketball (4-0) is home Friday night to host Coastal Carolina (2-3). The No. 14 Volunteers are coming off a major win over No. 2 Michigan State earlier this week, but that is behind them now. Head coach Rick Barnes talked about how the team had to build on that performance.

“I thought they were as connected as they’ve ever been,” Barnes said. “After the game I was obviously happy for them. But it’s just the start. We’ve got to build on it. And like I told them, the best part for me was I have it on film now, what we can do, and I expect it every day, and then now start moving forward. We can’t take a step forward and two-step backwards.”

In the programs' only meeting, Tennessee beat Coastal Carolina 83-51 in Knoxville on Jan. 2, 2005, in Buzz Peterson’s final year with the Vols. Scooter McFadgon had a game-high 19 points in the win. Peterson took over at Coastal Carolina the following season and stayed two years.

Barnes coached his 1,300th Division I game against Michigan State. That puts him with former Coastal Carolina coach Cliff Ellis, Mike Krzyzewski and Jim Boeheim as the only coaches to reach that mark.

Nov 15, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers guard Tristan Thompson (1) dunks the ball against the Wisconsin Badgers during the second half at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The build continues against a Chanticleers team, led by head coach Justin Gray, that played a good Wisconsin team tough Sunday. Coastal had four players finish in double figures, led by guard Trey Perry’s 21 points. Darius Washington III finished with a 19-point, 10-rebound double-double in 28 minutes.

“We had a chance to win the game and we were there all the way to the end,” Gray said after the game. “We just didn’t make enough plays to be able to win.”

Coastal Carolina was picked 13th in the Sun Belt preseason poll after going 19-13 last season. Perry, a sophomore, leads the team at 15.4 points per game.

How to watch and listen

Who: No. 14 Tennessee (4-0) vs. Coastal Carolina (2-3)

When: 7 p.m. ET Friday

Where: Food City Center, Knoxville

TV: SEC Network+

Stream: WatchESPN.com and the ESPN app

Broadcast team: Michael Wottreng (play-by-play) and Steve Hamer (analyst)

Radio: Vol Network affiliates statewide, with Mike Keith and Chris Lofton on the call

Nov 17, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward DeWayne Brown II (6) reacts after scoring against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tennessee players to watch

Tennessee has won 48 straight nonconference home games. That’s the longest streak in program history and the third-longest active run in Division I. A win Friday would give the Vols a 5-0 start for the third straight season.

Miles Rubin and DeWayne Brown II led the way against Michigan State with 14 points each. Rubin, a transfer from Loyola Chicago, added eight rebounds and three blocks in 28 minutes. Brown went 6-of-6 from the field and grabbed seven rebounds.

Terrence Hill Jr. leads Tennessee at 15.5 points per game. His jumper with 2:39 left in the first half against Michigan State tied the game at 23 and finished Tennessee’s comeback from a 14-4 deficit.

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