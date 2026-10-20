Rick Barnes Addresses Tennessee Basketball's Growth After Xavier Loss

Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes believes the Volunteers have plenty of room for improvement, and he is counting on exhibition games to help his team develop chemistry before the regular season begins.

Tennessee basketball is preparing for another challenging season under Rick Barnes, but the veteran head coach understands that building a successful team takes time.

Following Tennessee's 86-70 exhibition loss to Xavier on October 15, Barnes discussed the importance of preseason competition and how the Volunteers can use these opportunities to identify weaknesses before the games begin to count.

For Barnes, exhibition games provide something that practices simply cannot replicate.

Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes talks with guard Juke Harris (2) during a college basketball exhibition game against Xavier on Oct. 15, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Barnes Wants More Opportunities to Compete

"That's a great question because I wish we had five," Barnes said when discussing exhibition games.

Barnes emphasized that Tennessee spends considerable time practicing throughout the summer, but competing against unfamiliar opponents presents different challenges.

"I think the way you get better is to play games and get exposed by other teams, play different ways," Barnes explained.

The Volunteers experienced those challenges against Xavier, particularly during the second half.

Tennessee held a 35-27 halftime advantage before Xavier erupted for 59 second-half points. The Volunteers struggled offensively, connecting on just one of their 12 three-point attempts after halftime.

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes yells during the Tennessee men’s basketball media day at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Oct. 6, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tennessee's Chemistry Remains a Work in Progress

One of Barnes' biggest concerns involves developing chemistry among a roster featuring nine transfers and four freshmen.

Although Tennessee has assembled an experienced and talented group, Barnes believes the players are still learning how to complement one another.

"They don't know how to play together yet. But we'll get there," Barnes said.

Barnes also acknowledged that execution and mindset remain important areas for improvement.

"We've talked about the mindset a lot. Some of it is mindset and understanding the game," Barnes explained.

Those concerns are particularly important for a Tennessee program attempting to maintain its recent postseason success.

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details → https://t.co/FArnwXpCYv pic.twitter.com/w6cFZcPRey — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) October 19, 2026

Volunteers Face Another Important Test

Tennessee's next opportunity comes Tuesday, October 20, when the Volunteers travel to Cameron Indoor Stadium to face Duke in another exhibition contest.

The matchup is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on ACC Network.

Tennessee has already reviewed film and identified areas needing improvement.

With the regular season approaching, Barnes wants his players to demonstrate that those lessons are translating into better execution.

The Volunteers have talent, but developing consistency, communication, and chemistry will determine how quickly they reach their potential.

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