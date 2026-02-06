Tennessee Lady Vols Softball 1-0 Following Dominant Pitching Performance

Karen Weekly and the Tennessee Lady Vols softball team are now 1-0 after defeating BYU on Thursday evening during the NFCA Leadoff Classic.

If the Lady Vols were looking to make a statement, this performance may catch some eyes. Solid hitting and a stellar pitching display, Tennessee blanked the Cougars 10 to 0.

Batting

Tennessee outfielder Taylor Pannell (3) swings during a softball game between Tennessee and Texas A&M at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium at University of Tennessee, in Knoxville, Tenn., May 1, 2025. The Lady Vols lost to Texas A&M 1-0. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Lady Vols had consistent bats on Thursday. Although there were some cool periods, Tennessee didn't struggle much getting on base throughout the night.



A pair of doubles and a pair of homers propelled the Big Orange offensively and allowed the team to stretch the lead.



You can always consider it a productive night getting ten runs across the plate, but when you look at the overall game, as good as the offense was, the pitching was even more so dominant.

T1: ELLA BIG FLY 💣



Ella smokes a 2-run blast +2



Lady Vols 3, Cougars 0 pic.twitter.com/eECylE3Bef — Tennessee Softball (@Vol_Softball) February 6, 2026

Pitching

Freshman pitcher Erin Nuwer during a fall Lady Vols softball practice, Wednesday, Sept., 18, 2024. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Lady Vols witnessed their sophomore pitcher deliver a spectacular showing on Thursday.



Not only did the defense refuse to allow a single run to score for BYU, but Erin Nuwer pushed the envelope by throwing a no-hitter against the Cougars.



A few walks throughout the game were the most offensive production that the second-year pitcher allowed in terms of a batter making it to first base.

E2: Erin Nuwer with the first strikeout of the season ⛽



Lady Vols 3, Cougars 0 pic.twitter.com/7squBw4id9 — Tennessee Softball (@Vol_Softball) February 6, 2026

Nuwer is cementing herself into Tennessee Athletics history. Thursday night's no-hitter was nothing new to Vol Nation.



Just as the sophomore debuted as a sophomore with a no-hitter, that is how Nuwer debuted last year as well.



You never know what the future holds but one would have to think there is a bright future ahead of the talented pitcher on Rocky Top.

The Lady Vols will be back in action this afternoon as Tennessee battles Liberty. The game is set to begin at 4pm.



Clearwater, Florida is apparently good for Erin Nuwer. If the good luck continues, the Lady Vols could be a contender to win the classic.

The tests will be top-notch for Tennessee as the Lady Vols see Rutgers, Boston College, Oregon, Nebraska, Florida State, and many more.

Karen Weekly and the Tennessee fan base will find out how resilient this team is currently as that is a very tough slate.

