Tennessee Basketball Star Nate Ament Rises in New NBA Mock Draft

The Tennessee Volunteers basketball program has been getting better and better thanks to the leadership of young NCAA star Nate Ament. Ament is one of the better forwards in the nation, but a lot of that has begun since the Alabama game, where he finished the contest with 29 points.

Ament was previously expected to be a top-five selection in the draft, but then he fell out of the top-10 after a rough stretch of games. Ament has done a great job recently, but because of that he has jumped eight picks since seeing a rough patch of games.

USA Today has predicted Ament to land inside the lottery, as he is now expected to be selected within the top-15 picks. Here is what they had to say.

Nate Ament - Selected Pick 14 by San Antonio Spurs (Via. Atlanta Hawks)

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes talks to Tennessee forward Nate Ament (10) during a NCAA basketball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Auburn Tigers at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn., on Jan. 31, 2026. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Scouts might feel divided about Tennessee freshman Nate Ament, who has struggled with his shooting efficiency in college so far and isn’t showing tremendous athleticism. But with his 6-foot-10 frame and a recent 29-point performance against No. 23 Alabama on Jan. 24, it only takes one team to fall in love with what he brings to the table. Maybe the San Antonio Spurs could use this pick from the Atlanta Hawks to swing for the fences on someone with his unique upside," Bryan Kalbrosky stated .

He was previously expected to go pick 22 and be selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to SB Nation .

"Ament entered the year tracking as a possible top-5 pick, but he struggled almost immediately against top competition. The idea of Ament is a 6’10 wing with a dribble, pass, shoot skill set, but evaluators have rarely seen it this year as he’s struggled to adjust to the physicality of the game on a cramped floor with Tennessee. His finishing has been poor (57 percent at the rim), he has more turnovers than assists so far, and his shot (28 percent from three on 8.2 attempts per 100 possessions) needs a lot more work. Tennessee was always going to be a tough offensive context for him, and there’s still a talented player in here somewhere with the right strength training program and shooting development. He had a breakout game against Alabama recently with 29 points on 10-of-20 shooting, and could be starting to earn back his reputation as a top prospect. This is probably his draft floor."

